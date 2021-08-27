Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has said he is feeling completely fit and well ahead of the Formula 1 season resuming at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes man heads into the second half of the campaign leading the Drivers' standings, after the points totals really swung his way across the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Indeed, it was in Budapest where he took the lead in the standings with a fine recovery drive to the podium places, though it was clear after the race he was feeling the effects of it, looking dizzy and fatigued.

He even hinted post race he may be suffering from elements of long covid, though he has played down any thoughts of concerns going to Spa this weekend, saying he's looked after himself over the summer and is ready for the challenges ahead:

“It is not a concern for me," he said in his pre-Belgian Grand Prix press conference:

“I spent the break making sure I am in the best shape and I do feel like I am in better shape moving into the second half of the season.

“I stress the importance of staying safe because we are in this pandemic. As you move around, you see people relaxing more and more but the virus is still around.

“But I will continue to be focused on my health and continue to make sure I get stronger throughout the year.”

F1 stars are supreme athletes and so it was telling how hard last time out was on Hamilton with him looking so jaded.

He'll be back at full fitness this weekend, though, as he looks to kick off the second portion of this campaign on a strong footing.

