Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could complete a sensational move to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes.

PSG are attempted to make a stunning last-minute swoop to replace Kylian Mbappe with the prolific Norwegian striker.

This is according to Matt Law of The Telegraph, who claims PSG have sounded over Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, over the possibility of signing the 21-year-old.

Mbappe is poised to seal a dream move to Real Madrid over the coming days.

The world-class French forward wants to join the Spanish giants, despite Lionel Messi’s recent arrival at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid submitted a second offer worth £145.5 million for Mbappe this week.

The money PSG receive for Mbappe could immediately be used to sign Haaland, who has scored 62 goals in 63 games, from Dortmund before the transfer window closes next week.

Haaland is widely regarded as the world’s best young centre-forward and has been linked with almost every elite club over the past 12 months, including both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It’s unclear whether a move to Ligue 1 would appeal to the youngster, although the chance to play alongside Messi and Neymar may prove too irresistible to turn down.

