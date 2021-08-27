Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Maps: Everything we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been known for some of its iconic maps.

Season 5 introduced a number of new environments for players to cause carnage in, Echelon, Slums, Showroom, Drive-In and Zoo were all featured as 6v6 maps (except Showroom).

Arguably one of the best maps in Black Ops history, Nuketown, was added last year providing a nostalgic throwback to the first edition of the series that was released back in 2011.

That being said, Raven are not expected to rest on their laurels as they aim to expand the possibilities to the Black Ops Cold War fanbase, even further.

Treyarch are working closely with them to achieve exactly that. While it is still early days, scroll down to find out everything that we know so far regarding new maps in Black Ops Cold War Season 6.

Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Maps

At this moment, there is no information regarding new maps in Black Ops Cold War Season 6. With the Season 5 Battle Pass coming to an end on Wednesday 6th October 2021, new maps should be added the following day on Thursday 7th October 2021.

However, what those maps are at this stage, remains to be seen, as information is still significantly limited regarding Season 6's content bundle in general - let alone details concerning maps.

As mentioned above, five new maps were added to Season 5 so we are expecting a similar amount to be introduced in Season 6, maybe with an expansion to the hugely popular zombies game mode.

But fear not! We will provide more information as news breaks and the weeks creep closer to its eagerly anticipated release date in the autumn - stay tuned!

