West Brom news: Valerien Ismael delivers transfer update ahead of Peterborough clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season in the Championship to five games tomorrow when they head to the Weston Homes Stadium to face Peterborough United.

After giving some of the club's academy graduates the opportunity to showcase their ability in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal, Baggies manager Valerien Ismael is expected to recall his senior players this weekend.

The Frenchman has managed to stamp his authority on West Brom's squad by drafting in some fresh faces during the summer transfer window.

After securing the services of Alex Mowatt, Matt Clarke and Adam Reach, Ismael strengthened his attacking options earlier this week by signing Jordan Hugill on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City.

With time now running out for Championship sides to seal deals, it will be intriguing to see whether Ismael decides to make any more moves.

Although West Brom are currently able to call upon a host of individuals who possess a wealth of experience at this level, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they are still keeping tabs on potential targets.

Making reference to his plans for the remainder of the window, Ismael has revealed that he will only be able to facilitate more signings if the club are able to move on some of their current players.

Speaking to the Express & Star ahead of his side's meeting with Peterborough, the West Brom boss said: "I think at the minute we are satisfied with the last signing.

"I think only if something happens in the outgoings, then we can do something in the incomings."

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Ismael adopting this particular stance regarding transfers, it will be interesting to see whether some of the club's players decide to move on to pastures new in the coming days.

One of the individuals who is facing an uncertain future at The Hawthorns is Kenneth Zohore who is now likely to fall further down the pecking order following the recent arrival of Hugill.

After being loaned out to Millwall for the previous campaign, the forward has made two substitute appearances for West Brom in the Championship this season.

Despite being given the opportunity to prove his worth to Ismael in the club's recent showdown with Arsenal, Zohore produced an underwhelming display in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.03.

Although it is believed that the forward will be allowed to leave the club in order to free up space on the Baggies' wage bill, a potential suitor has yet to be found.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News