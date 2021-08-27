Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans are desperately hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo turns down the opportunity to sign for their local rivals Manchester City.

Ronaldo has said his goodbyes to Juventus as he prepares to leave Serie A after three seasons in Italy.

And reports suggest the 36-year-old will join Pep Guardiola’s Man City in what would be one of the most shocking transfers in recent football history.

Ronaldo spent six successful years at Old Trafford, where he cemented his reputation as one of the club’s greatest ever players before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

Despite leaving Manchester for Madrid, United fans never held a grudge against Ronaldo.

They continued to chant ‘Viva Ronaldo!’ and gave him a rapturous reception when he returned to Old Trafford with Real Madrid and then Juve.

Many United supporters have also been desperate to see Cristiano return ‘home’ to Old Trafford over the past 13 years.

So to hear that he’s reportedly on the verge of putting pen to paper on a deal with City has left them feeling betrayed.

United fan burns Cristiano Ronaldo shirt

One scorned fan has reacted by burning a Ronaldo shirt and posting the footage on social media.

Watch it here…

Yikes.

Other United fans are also turning on Ronaldo

It hasn’t taken long for some United fans to turn on their club legend and he hasn’t even signed for City yet.

Here are some other tweets from angry Man Utd supporters…

Other fans will wait and see what happens before criticising Ronaldo.

Will United hijack City's move for Ronaldo?

Some will remain hopeful that United hijack the deal at the eleventh hour in an attempt to persuade Ronaldo to reject City in favour of an emotional return to the Theatre of Dreams.

There is nothing reliable to suggest that will happen, although United’s odds of signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner were slashed by the bookies on Friday morning.

Watch this space. There could be more twists and turns yet before this saga is over.

