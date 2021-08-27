Becky Lynch: What to expect as The Man prepares for WWE SmackDown return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The long-awaited return of Becky Lynch has finally arrived.

After taking a break from WWE to give birth to her daughter Roux, The Man is finally back on our screens after her appearance at SummerSlam last weekend.

Here's what you can expect as Lynch prepares for her returning blue brand appearance.

Becky Lynch victory speech

The Man is now the new SmackDown Women's Championship title holder thanks to her win over Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

As is custom for the majority of newly crowned champions, they will appear on their respective brand but will not necessarily wrestle.

This will likely be the case for Lynch and she is overdue for her comeback speech to her adoring fans.

When better to celebrate her SmackDown title and WWE return than her first night back on the blue brand? Viewers will be eager to hear what Lynch has to say after such a long time out of the game.

New heel storyline

It was recently announced that both WWE and Lynch had agreed to turn her character heel after The Man herself requested the transition.

It's certainly going to be a strange adjustment for fans who know Lynch best as the extremely likeable babyface, however, the reasoning behind it has won doubters over.

Lynch is turning heel in order to help elevate previous champion, Bianca Belair.

The franchise reportedly wants to establish The EST of WWE as a top babyface, which could spark up a heated feud between herself and Lynch.

Lynch vs Belair vs Banks

Before Lynch's return, the rivalry between Belair and Sasha Banks was heating up on SmackDown.

The two were scheduled to clash at SummerSlam to compete for the blue brand title, but Banks was replaced by Carmella who was eventually dispatched by Lynch.

Now The Man is back in town, a three-way feud could be bubbling up.

After celebrating a 100-day milestone as SmackDown champion, Belair won't have taken lightly to having her title removed in such a fashion. Equally, The Boss will want another chance at fighting for the title after missing her chance at SummerSlam.

You can watch Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport.

