Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United could in the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo leaving Juventus

It was confirmed on Friday that arguably the greatest footballer of all time wants to leave Juventus, which had led to remarkable reports claiming that he could sign for Manchester City.

According to the BBC, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri explained: "Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus.

"For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game. Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing.

"He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."

Man City speculation

It's a remarkable situation that saw many United fans seething at the idea that Ronaldo could be moving to City with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Jorge Mendes was awaiting an official bid.

Spanish publication AS even went as far as claiming that Ronaldo had agreed personal terms to link up with Pep Guardiola, leading many to suggest that it was a one-horse race for his signature.

Man Utd join the race

However, astonishingly, it now seems as though the Red Devils could make a last-ditch attempt to sign their former star man with Samuel Luckhurst tweeting that a move might be possible.

The Manchester Evening News reporter posted on the back of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's chat to the media: "Separate from press conference: Glazers tempted to hijack Ronaldo's move to City."

It's a remarkable report that was swiftly corroborated with Romano piling in on Twitter by claiming that Mendes has been discussing the Ronaldo transfer with both United and City.

And, just in case you thought the madness ended there, talkSPORT went one step further by reporting that United are now confident of re-signing Ronaldo before the summer window closes.

Solskjaer open to a move

To put things simply, there are various shades of confidence surrounding United's hopes of re-signing Ronaldo, but the moral of the story is that the Red Devils are very much in the race.

And it seems as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is - rather understandably - keeping the door wide open for a deal, speaking more openly than you might during his press conference on Friday.

"I didn't think Cristiano was gonna turn out leaving Juventus," Solskjaer remarked, according to the Manchester Evening News. "And it's been speculation this morning and the last few days.

"We've always had good communication. I know Bruno [Fernandes]'s been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. And if he was ever gonna move away from Juventus he knows we're here."

A fairytale return

Fans would like to imagine that Ronaldo would favour a move to his former club as opposed to their bitter rivals having plied his trade at Old Trafford across 292 appearances between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in the famous jersey and won three Premier League trophies as well as the Champions League, two League Cups, the FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and two Community Shields.

Whether or not Ronaldo will be able to extend his legacy with the Red Devils remains to be seen, but it looks as though they will be in the race for his signature until the very last second.

News Now - Sport News