Deontay Wilder's coach, Malik Scott, has predicted that his fighter will knockout Tyson Fury on October 9 in Las Vegas.

The trilogy fight comes after Fury defeated Wilder inside seven rounds during their bout in February 2020 via technical knockout. Their first fight in a controversial draw.

Fury was expected to face Anthony Joshua this summer, but due to a contract already in place with Wilder, the match was put to one side.

For Wilder, he will be looking for redemption after what occurred in Las Vegas last year. Malik Scott, Deontay's coach, believes he will have the edge this time around.

Scott told Sky Sports "Fury fights with his hands down, at times with his chin up, at times he comes forwards, at times he is close with his hands down."

"He has been knocked down by guys who hit less hard than Deontay. He is very vulnerable. I've never seen Fury fight and say: 'Wow he is unbeatable'. On his best day he looks good but still looks beatable."

He continued "This Deontay would knock out the old Deontay in two rounds.

He is 10 times more focused, training 100 times harder. It is a violent camp. His mentality is very violent.

"This will be the best version of Deontay Wilder that you have ever seen."

The match was initially pushed back to October 9 due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Fury camp leading up to the fight.

If Fury is able to overcome Wilder, and Joshua overcome Oleksandr Usyk in September, then the Battle of Britain should no doubt happen.

Scott finished by saying: "They underestimate his IQ. He is not some big, dumb guy who just throws a right hand. There is method to his madness."

"Deontay's IQ is very high. I watch him create, watch him put himself in position, set guys up into surgical traps. Deontay will knock Fury out inside of five rounds."

