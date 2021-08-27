Celtic Transfer News: Significant bid tabled for Odsonne Edouard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Rubin Kazan have tabled an €18m (£15.4m) offer for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

What's the latest transfer news involving Odsonne Edouard?

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Edouard's future has come under the spotlight during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old reportedly has his sights set on a move to the Premier League to prove he can score goals consistently in the English top flight, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal all mooted as potential destinations.

However, there are now just a matter of days of the summer transfer window remaining and a move south of the border is yet to materialise for the Celtic star.

But it now appears he could be moving elsewhere, with Rubin Kazan reportedly tabling a bid for Edouard.

What as Alan Nixon said about Edouard?

According to Nixon, Russian outfit Kazan have now tabled a €18m (£15.4m) bid for the Frenchman, and most likely due to his contract situation it's claimed Celtic could be tempted to cash in.

Nixon told his followers on Twitter: "Odsonne Edouard update. Rubin Kazan in with a 18 million euro offer. That could tempt Celtic. Wages unlikely to be a problem. Bordeaux may counter but will now need to."

It seems the transfer situation is finally heating up for Edouard as we approach the deadline, but whether a deal can be done in time still remains to be seen.

Is £15.4m a good offer for Edouard?

At this stage of the transfer window, it seems like a fair price for a promising young striker who could leave Celtic for free in a year's time.

Edouard clearly has a lot of potential having notched up 86 goals and 39 assists in 178 appearances for the Hoops.

Nonetheless, with his contract winding down Celtic would be unwise to expect a particularly better bid for Edouard.

Former Celt Kristoffer Ajer was in the exact same situation and Brentford paid £13.5m for him earlier this summer.

That being said, the mention of Bordeaux as a potential rival suitor suggests it may be worth Celtic holding out to see if they can get an increase on the £15.4m already tabled.

Is Kazan the right move for Edouard?

£15.4m might be a decent offer from Celtic's perspective but whether the move actually suits the player remains another question.

The Russian top flight isn't one of European football's leading leagues and doesn't seem like a natural pathway into the Premier League, which is reportedly Edouard's desired destination.

Impressing in French football appears a more plausible avenue of one day earning a big move to England. But of course that depends on Bordeaux actually making their own offer for Edouard in the coming days.

