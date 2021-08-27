Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Simon Stone.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

In what has been a rather sensational day in the world of CR7, Juventus boss Max Allegri revealed earlier today that Ronaldo has expressed his wish to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

That came amid news of Manchester City pursuing a deal to sign the ex-Manchester United star.

However, it has now emerged that Ronaldo's former club could in-fact re-sign him instead - while City have seemingly now decided against an agreement to land the serial Ballon d'Or winner.

What has Simon Stone said about Ronaldo's future?

According to BBC Sport reporter Stone, City will no longer be looking to land Ronaldo before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

He claims that while the Premier League champions considered a deal for Portugal international, they have ultimately decided not to pursue it.

Stone told his followers on Twitter: "Told Manchester City will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo. They considered the possibility but decided against."

However, it seems Ronaldo will be on the move one way or the other this summer, and he could well end up back in Manchester.

Will Ronaldo re-sign for Man United?

It appears that could well be the case according to talkSPORT, who claim United are in fact 'confident' of bringing Ronaldo home.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed talks with Ronaldo's agent - Jorge Mendes - about a potential return to Old Trafford.

Of course, PSG were initially mooted as Ronaldo's next club should Kylian Mbappe go to Real Madrid and there's no reason why such a move couldn't resurface in the final days of the transfer window.

In short, there are still an abundance of moving parts, but it does seem United are well in the race to land the 36-year-old.

Are Man City making a mistake?

There are arguments for and against City pulling out of the race to sign Ronaldo.

The Portugal star proved he's still a world-class talent this summer by taking the Golden Boot award at the Euros, and it will certainly be a concern to City that a goalscorer of such ability could now end up playing for arguably their biggest title rivals.

At the same time, as previously discussed by GIVEMESPORT, there are doubts over whether Ronaldo tactically fits into the way Pep Guardiola's team tends to operate.



Bearing in mind the fact he's already 36, there are clear and understandable reasons why City have elected not to pursue one of football's all-time greats.

