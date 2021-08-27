Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The club football season has certainly returned with a bang.

The big clubs have already laid down their markers as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool look to close the gap Manchester City opened up last season.

West Ham, in the meantime, got their season off to a barnstorming start as they look to improve on their finish last season and gate crash the European party.

So, as August draws to a close, here at GiveMeSport it is time to name the best player of the month after what has been an electric opening leg in the Premier League.

But we can't be the ones having all the fun and so we'll handing the responsibility of deciding over to you, the fans.

Here are your six nominees.

Paul Pogba

Pogba has started like a house on fire in the United midfield. While the Red Devils slumped to a disappointing draw at Southampton at the weekend, Pogba was at the races once again.

However, it was his performance on the opening day that really caught the eye as he registered four sublime assists.

Michail Antonio

West Ham are top of the league at the time of writing and Antonio has had a massive part to play in making that happen.

Two goals and three assists in just two games has seen the Hammers notch up two very comfortable wins with Antonio proving to be a rather ruthless spearhead.

Diogo Jota

Liverpool will be hoping for even more out of Jota this year after his opening season at Anfield was blighted by injury.

The early signs are good, with the Portuguese netting in both of Liverpool's opening game while are also racking up an impressive 84% pass rate.

Danny Ings

Danny Ings' sudden move to Aston Villa caught many off guard but it already looks to be a match made in heaven.

Ings netted on the opening day before scoring a spectacular overhead kick on his home debut against Newcastle.

Japhet Tanganga

In amongst all the Harry Kane chaos, Spurs have actually recorded a solid start to the season.

They beat champions Man City before earning a hard fought win over away at Wolves. Central to those successes was the form of Japhet Tanganga in the backline.

The youngster has been unflappable and would be a more than deserving winner of the player of the month.

Neal Maupay

Brighton have also enjoyed a perfect start to the season thanks to wins over Burnley and Watford.

Maupay has been brilliant tin the midfield, notching up two goals in the process and enjoying a more than decent pass success rate.

You can vote for your choice of Player of the Month by clicking here.

