Saints Row: Developers respond to criticism with robust defence of upcoming reboot

The developers of the reboot for Saints Row have responded to heavy criticism they have received on the back of their world reveal during Gamescom.

Fans of the series have criticised Volition for moving away from their roots with some saying that it "doesn't have the style" of the old games.

From the trailer that we saw, an array of new characters, vehicles and an entirely new city, Santo Ileso, will be yours to roam about in which has taken inspiration from the southwest of the United States.

The stream of negative appeared to be neverending, which Volition probably didn't expect despite recently signing an exclusivity deal with Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite.

While some believe that this move may have influenced the developers' direction in terms of where to take the game in, they felt the need to respond in light of one fan's recent claim.

Volition defends Saints Row reboot

Gavinator6429, a user on Twitter, said that he had been a supporter of Saints Row for a long time but admitted that he could no longer defend them following what has been described as a "child-friendly" release, according to the comments section of their reveal trailer (shared by IGN), which had more dislikes than likes at the time of writing.

Volition responded resolutely by stating they are "not backing down on this game" as the series looks to incorporate itself with a wider and more vast audience.

The onslaught has been relentless and it is no surprise that Volition felt the need to react. It will interesting to see if they remain persistent as the pressure will inevitably creep up as the weeks go by.

