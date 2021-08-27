Women's Super League: Fixtures, teams, venues & everything you need to know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/2022 season of the Women’s Super League gets underway in a week, with 12 teams battling to win English women’s football most esteemed domestic honour.

This will be the 11th edition of the league since it was formed in 2010 and will see more games broadcast than ever before thanks to a landmark new deal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition:

When does the Women’s Super League season start?

This year’s Women’s Super League season gets underway on Friday, 3rd September and runs through until May 2022.

The opening game sees Manchester United take on Reading while reigning champions Chelsea travel to Arsenal.

Here’s a list of the opening fixtures in full:

03/09/2021: Man United vs Reading

04/09/2021: Aston Villa vs Leicester City

04/09/2021: Everton vs Man City

04/09/2021: Tottenham vs Birmingham City

05/09/2021: Arsenal vs Chelsea

05/09/2021: Brighton vs West Ham

Which teams are in the Women’s Super League? (Previews to come)

Arsenal:

Stadium: Meadow Park

Star player: Vivianne Miedema

Aston Villa:

Stadium: Bescot Stadium

Star player: Natalie Haigh

Birmingham:

Stadium: St Andrew’s

Star player: Christie Murray

Brighton:

Stadium: Broadfield Stadium

Star player: Inessa Kaagman

Chelsea:

Stadium: Kingsmeadow

Star player: Fran Kirby

Everton:

Stadium: Walton Hall Park

Star player: Izzy Christiansen

Leicester City:

Stadium: King Power Stadium

Star player: Natasha Flint

Manchester City:

Stadium: Academy Stadium:

Star player: Lucy Bronze

Manchester United:

Stadium: Leigh Sports Village

Star player: Ella Toone

Reading:

Stadium: Madejski Stadium

Star player: Natasha Harding

Tottenham:

Stadium: The Hive Stadium

Star player: Cho So-hyun

West Ham:

Stadium: Victoria Road

Star player: Lisa Evans

How to watch the Women’s Super League?

As part of this new broadcasting deal, both Sky Sports and the BBC will now show WSL matches throughout the 2021/2022 season.

Sky will have their pick of two exclusive matches per week, while the BBC will show one game of their own.

On the opening weekend, United’s game with Reading and Chelsea’s trip to Arsenal will both be broadcast by Sky. BBC has opted for Everton’s clash with Manchester City.

All other live matches will be shown for free on the official FA Player.

Who will win the Women’s Super League this season?

The GiveMeSport Women team have come up with their own predicted table for this season and all were in unanimous agreement that Chelsea will retain their title.

While Man City and Arsenal have both strengthened their squads this year, Chelsea have also added the likes of Lauren James, and we envisage Emma Hayes’ side having the edge once again.

At the bottom of the table, it’s tough to predict who gets relegated, but we see Birmingham surviving ahead of their arch-rivals.

Take a look at our full table below:

1. Chelsea

2. Arsenal

3. Manchester City

4. Everton

5. Manchester United

6. Brighton

7. Reading

8. Leicester

9. Tottenham

10. West Ham

11. Birmingham

12. Aston Villa

Who will be the Women Super League’s top goalscorer?

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr secured last year’s Golden Boot after scoring 21 goals in 22 games. It’s hard to look past the Australian winning the award again given these statistics, but there are plenty of world-class players who will also be in the mix.

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema is the WSL’s all-time top scorer and finished just three behind Kerr last season. Her Arsenal teammate Nikita Parris also held this honour before she signed for Lyon back in 2019 and will no doubt re-adjust to life back in England seamlessly.

Elsewhere, Man City’s Ellen White will be keen to improve on the 10 goals she managed last campaign, while her new strike partner Khadija Shaw arrives after finishing as the top scorer in the French division.

Who will be the Women’s Super League Player of the Season?

Fran Kirby’s remarkable season for Chelsea saw her crowned the WSL’s best player. The English forward scored 16 goals and registered 11 assists.

If the 28-year-old can find anything close to this form again, she stands a good chance of winning this honour once more.

There is every chance one of the league’s new signings could steal the show as well. Keep your eyes on City’s latest recruit, Vicky Losada, who’s arrived from European champions Barcelona.

Losada is a creative midfielder and with more than 350 appearances for Barcelona, she has long been one of the best players in the women’s game.

