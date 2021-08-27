Cristiano Ronaldo tops Man Utd's 30 greatest ever players in fan vote amid transfer links
Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be on the verge of an astonishing Manchester United reunion.
In what will surely go down as the craziest transfer window of the 21st century, it seems as though the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the brink of returning to the club that made him a superstar.
With Massimiliano Allegri confirming on Friday that Ronaldo intended to leave Juventus, everything pointed towards the Portuguese making a shock move to Manchester City.
Ronaldo to Man Utd links
However, despite some reports claiming that personal terms had been agreed, it was revealed later in the day that the Citizens had pulled out of a move and left the door wide open for United.
It has made for a remarkably fast-moving situation with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that the Red Devils will be sending a contract within a matter of hours and that Ronaldo is open to a move.
It really does beggar belief and it's easy to see why the Old Trafford faithful are so excited about the potential comeback, reminiscing on Ronaldo's iconic moments at the club.
Ronaldo's Man Utd legacy
Besides, even if Ronaldo had never returned to the 'Theatre of Dreams', he would have endured amongst their greatest ever players having won a whole host of trophies and the Ballon d'Or crown.
In fact, there are clearly many fans who think that United are on the re-signing their greatest ever player, full stop, because a massive poll on Ranker.com suggests that he's the club's top dog.
Yes, that's right, Ronaldo stands tall as United's greatest ever player when you look at the popular ranking website's interactive list titled: "Best Manchester United Players of All Time, Ranked."
Man Utd's 30 greatest ever players
And with that result informed by more than 142,000 votes across 11,700 contributors, it's fair to say that Ronaldo's victory in the vote isn't without merit and you can check out the full top 30 right here:
30. Bryan Robson
29. Andy Cole
28. Andrei Kanchelskis
27. Denis Law
26. Antonio Valencia
25. Louis Saha
24. Michael Carrick
23. Dimitar Berbatov
22. Nani
21. Park Ji-Sung
20. Patrice Evra
19. Gary Neville
18. Jaap Stam
17. Robin van Persie
16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
15. Roy Keane
14. Rio Ferdinand
13. David de Gea
12. Ryan Giggs
11. Ruud van Nistelrooy
10. Nemanja Vidic
9. Sir Bobby Charlton
8. Peter Schmeichel
7. David Beckham
6. Eric Cantona
5. Edwin van der Sar
4. Paul Scholes
3. Wayne Rooney
2. George Best
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo named as number one
Now, it's important to note that the vote can be updated continuously, so Ronaldo might not have his GOAT status indefinitely, but he's clearly the player that fans considered to be number right now.
Then again, Ronaldo should probably count himself as pretty safe when you see that he has over 1,000 votes more than George Best and Wayne Rooney on the remaining steps of the podium.
No doubt there are plenty of fans who will contest the idea that Ronaldo is United's greatest ever player, but perhaps even the doubters might be converted if he does indeed return this summer.
News Now - Sport News