Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be on the verge of an astonishing Manchester United reunion.

In what will surely go down as the craziest transfer window of the 21st century, it seems as though the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the brink of returning to the club that made him a superstar.

With Massimiliano Allegri confirming on Friday that Ronaldo intended to leave Juventus, everything pointed towards the Portuguese making a shock move to Manchester City.

Ronaldo to Man Utd links

However, despite some reports claiming that personal terms had been agreed, it was revealed later in the day that the Citizens had pulled out of a move and left the door wide open for United.

It has made for a remarkably fast-moving situation with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that the Red Devils will be sending a contract within a matter of hours and that Ronaldo is open to a move.

It really does beggar belief and it's easy to see why the Old Trafford faithful are so excited about the potential comeback, reminiscing on Ronaldo's iconic moments at the club.

Ronaldo's Man Utd legacy

Besides, even if Ronaldo had never returned to the 'Theatre of Dreams', he would have endured amongst their greatest ever players having won a whole host of trophies and the Ballon d'Or crown.

In fact, there are clearly many fans who think that United are on the re-signing their greatest ever player, full stop, because a massive poll on Ranker.com suggests that he's the club's top dog.

Yes, that's right, Ronaldo stands tall as United's greatest ever player when you look at the popular ranking website's interactive list titled: "Best Manchester United Players of All Time, Ranked."

Man Utd's 30 greatest ever players

And with that result informed by more than 142,000 votes across 11,700 contributors, it's fair to say that Ronaldo's victory in the vote isn't without merit and you can check out the full top 30 right here:

30. Bryan Robson

29. Andy Cole

28. Andrei Kanchelskis

27. Denis Law

26. Antonio Valencia

25. Louis Saha

24. Michael Carrick

23. Dimitar Berbatov

22. Nani

21. Park Ji-Sung

20. Patrice Evra

19. Gary Neville

18. Jaap Stam

17. Robin van Persie

16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

15. Roy Keane

14. Rio Ferdinand

13. David de Gea

12. Ryan Giggs

11. Ruud van Nistelrooy

10. Nemanja Vidic

9. Sir Bobby Charlton

8. Peter Schmeichel

7. David Beckham

6. Eric Cantona

5. Edwin van der Sar

4. Paul Scholes

3. Wayne Rooney

2. George Best

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo named as number one

Now, it's important to note that the vote can be updated continuously, so Ronaldo might not have his GOAT status indefinitely, but he's clearly the player that fans considered to be number right now.

Then again, Ronaldo should probably count himself as pretty safe when you see that he has over 1,000 votes more than George Best and Wayne Rooney on the remaining steps of the podium.

No doubt there are plenty of fans who will contest the idea that Ronaldo is United's greatest ever player, but perhaps even the doubters might be converted if he does indeed return this summer.

As things stand, that looks to be the most likely outcome, so strap yourselves in for a transfer window that will be remembered for decades to come. I need a lie down...

