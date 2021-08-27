Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United: Medical, contract length, what he told Man City

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports from Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a medical in Lisbon ahead of a potential move to Manchester United.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Today might well go down as the craziest 24 hours of the summer transfer window.

After Max Allegri publicly revealed that Ronaldo had asked to leave Juventus amid links with Manchester City, it has since emerged that he looks to be heading for the opposite side of Manchester instead.

It was recently reported that City had pulled out of the race to sign Ronaldo.

However, Manchester Evening News have a different interpretation of the story.

They claim the legendary striker informed the Premier League champions he was no longer interested in joining them once United had made contact over a potential move.

More details on Ronaldo's move?

Manchester Evening News have also brought some additional information to the table regarding Ronaldo's seemingly imminent return to Old Trafford.

Samuel Luckhurst's report claims the Portugal icon will be taking a medical in Lisbon, although it remains unconfirmed when exactly that will take place.

It's also added that Ronaldo is set to agree a two-year contract with United, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2023.

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford RETURN?! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

A smart signing from United?

One aspect of this deal that still isn't quite clear is how much United will be paying to land Ronaldo this summer.

The former Red Devil is not a free agent and it was previously reported by Fabrizio Romano that Juventus were looking for around £21.4m for their superstar forward.

It remains to be seen whether United have met that demand, which needs to be taken into account along with Ronaldo's wages when determining whether this is a good deal for United.

Nonetheless, United will be landing a striker that netted 29 goals in Serie A last season - in contrast, no forward scored more than eleven Premier League goals for the Red Devils in 2020/21.

So regardless of cost, signing Ronaldo will at least improve the Red Devils' options at the sharp end of the pitch.

Are United ready to challenge Man City for the title?

Signing Ronaldo certainly helps their cause, simply because he adds more goals to the team and also brings elite winning mentality to the side.

When placed alongside fellow summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, United have made three additions this summer that all instantly improve the quality of the starting XI.

Whether that's enough to bridge the gap between themselves and City, however, is another matter altogether.

City won the Premier League title at a canter last season and also reached the Champions League final. In contrast, United haven't won a trophy since the end of the 2016/17 season.

