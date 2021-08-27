Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: UK Time, PPV, Live Stream, Where To Watch And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul will take on Tyron Woodley inside the boxing ring this weekend and we have all the information you need to know about how to live stream and what time it starts in the UK.

There has been an abundance of exchanges between the pair on social media over the past few months and the time for talk is over.

Paul, who boasts a professional boxing record of 3-0, is looking to silence his critics once again and continue his journey of producing early, devastation knockouts.

The 24-year-old is the bookies favourite for the fight, and should he do the business, Paul will be looking towards Tommy Fury as his next opponent.

However, Woodley is a former UFC Welterweight Champion. The 39-year-old, despite being the underdog, has an abundance of fighting experience that could be crucial when the pair meet on Sunday 29th August.

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

This event is set to be a thriller, with the likes of Daniel Dubois and Fury, Tyson's Brother, featuring on the card.

Here is everything you need to know about how you can watch the event on Sunday:

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley UK Time

This bout is the main event on the night, so they will be the last fight on the card for fans to watch.

Coverage of the event will begin at 12.30 am, so we can expect to see Paul vs Woodley start at around 5 am in the UK.

Pay-Per-View and Live Stream Details

This event will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office and Showtime, which are both PPV events. These are the only two places you can live stream the event and you can watch every fight on the card with your purchase.

If you are in the UK, the BT Sport Box Office package will cost £16.95, while US viewers will have to pay $59.99 to watch the Showtime live stream.

Paul vs Woodley is certainly a fascinating spectacle and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the pair finally meet inside the ring on Sunday.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News