Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a whirlwind few hours of rumour and speculation, it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo is in line for a sensational return to the Premier League.

However, despite Manchester City appearing to be in pole position to sign the Juventus star since Tuesday evening, it now seems that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could return to former club Manchester United.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendez has reportedly put forward a proposal for the Old Trafford hierarchy that would see the Red Devils re-sign the player that they sold to Real Madrid in 2009 - after City ended their pursuit of the 36-year-old on Friday afternoon.

The man himself has yet to comment on the recent reports regarding his future. However, he has made no secret of his affection for United in the past - and has hinted at the possibility of a return on several occasions over the years.

Everything Cristiano Ronaldo has said in the past about a possible Man Utd return

News of the World - 2010

Mere months after leaving United, Ronaldo admitted in a 2010 interview that he was missing pulling on the famous red shirt.

"Of course I miss playing for Manchester United," Ronaldo told the News of the World, per Goal. "I played there for six years and that's a long time.

"I am still interested in watching Manchester United and, you never know, maybe in the future I could return to play there. It is always possible," he concluded.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Sky Sports - 2010

Later that same year, Ronaldo reiterated his desire to return to his former home at some point in the future - this time during an interview with Sky Sports.

"I had the pleasure to play in the Premier League for many years and now I play in La Liga but you never know in the future, maybe I’m gonna be back to England again.

"Of course I have good memories about Manchester, I have good friends there and I miss them a lot so a lot so you never know."

"I really miss English football. For me, it was one of the best years in my career when I was there in Manchester United.

"Everyone knows that it is a club that is still in my heart and I really, really miss it. But now my life is in Spain. I am enjoying playing there too.

MUTV - 2014

"It was one of my favourite clubs, Manchester [United]. Everyone knows that every time when I speak about Real Madrid I should speak about Manchester United, I loved it there," Ronaldo told United's own MUTV channel, per The Guardian.

"I was 18 years old [when I joined], I won everything there, the people treat me like a god so I appreciate it, and in the future, nobody knows.

"It’s crazy. I remember when we played there against Manchester in the Champions League, they kill me. My heart was so happy. I had fantastic moments and I appreciate this club. For me, it’s one of the best clubs in the world and I have passion for this club.

"Some players I am still in contact with because when I was there I created a good relationship with everybody, not just the players, all the staff around.

"And it was like my second family there too, so I’ll not forget that the people treat me well. I’ll not forget," he vowed.

BBC Sport - 2015

"In football, you never know what will happen tomorrow," said Ronaldo to BBC Sport about an Old Trafford return in 2015.

"Why not? People know I love Manchester United. It’s great there, they support me a lot. I’m very good here at Madrid, but in the future, nobody knows. Let’s see what’s gonna happen."

"As I say many, many times, the future nobody knows. "At this moment I’m so glad and happy here in Real Madrid, but the future nobody knows."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

What we do know now is that Ronaldo has no desire to remain with his current club Juventus. He's already said his goodbyes in Turin and is fully focused on his next destination.

After the warm manner in which he has spoken about United in the past, surely there's only one club he truly wants to join?

Ronaldo to Manchester United DONE DEAL! (Via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News