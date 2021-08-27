Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seemed certain that Cristiano Ronaldo was set for a dramatic transfer to Man City on Thursday.

Multiple outlets, including AS, reported that the 36-year-old had agreed terms with The Citizens.

But the move has fallen apart on Friday.

Pep Guardiola played the move down in his press conference and it soon emerged that City had pulled out of the race for his signature.

Incredibly, Ronaldo now appears to be closing in on a dramatic return to Manchester United.

So, what has happened since City's interest became known?

Well, it appears that Sir Alex Ferguson played a big part in Ronaldo's decision to reject Man City.

The Manchester Evening News report that Ferguson, who bought Ronaldo to Old Trafford and coached him for six years, rang the Portuguese on Friday morning after hearing that he was closing in on a move to City.

United then made a contract offer to Ronaldo after the phone call, prompting Ronaldo to reject City's offer.

He is now closing in on a return to the Premier League giants.

Absolutely incredible. It seems that agent Fergie has worked wonders.

Ferguson isn't the only person that has been trying his best to convince Ronaldo to return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed in his press conference on Friday that Bruno Fernandes was talking to Ronaldo after it became known that he wanted to leave Juventus.

"I didn't think Cristiano was gonna turn out leaving Juventus," Solskjaer said, per the Manchester Evening News. "And it's been speculation this morning and the last few days.

Ronaldo to Manchester United ON! Ronaldo to Man City OFF | The Football Terrace

"We've always had good communication. I know Bruno [Fernandes]'s been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. And if he was ever gonna move away from Juventus he knows we're here.

"So let's see what happens with Cristiano, he's such a legend of this club."

Things are moving quickly and it is seeming more and more likely that Ronaldo will complete his move to United before the end of the transfer window.

