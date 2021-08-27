Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Goals will be the next virtual football title in this hugely competitive part of the gaming industry and plenty of intrigue has been developed.

The all-new title by gaming entrepreneur Andreas Thorstensson looks set to break the glass ceiling in a sector that has been dominated by EA's FIFA and Konami's PES over the years, with the Japanese gaming organisation recently re-branding to eFootball in an attempt to catch up to their American rivals.

This is also the case when it comes to competitive gaming and eSports, with FIFA maintaining its stance as the premier title for such an approach.

After identifying issues in the competitive gaming world, Thorstensson opted to go ahead and create his own title. However, it is unsure which company will be given the honours to either develop or publish Goals.

One important factor is whether it will have cross-platform gaming enabled, which seems to be an important factor these days.

Goals: WIll cross-play be available?

The simple answer is, yes, Goals will feature cross-play and this was confirmed by Thorstensson himself on Twitter while officially announcing the game.

He said:

"GOALS is a AAA football game. Free to play, cross-play, multiplayer first and esports ready. It will use a play to earn model where time spent and skill in the game will be rewarded through digital assets (NFTs) so more people hopefully can make a living playing the game."

Thorstensson is preparing to roll out the red carpet and ensure that Goals becomes the world's largest game. His ambition is admirable considering the gaming heritage that FIFA and PES currently has.

While it will be difficult to pull off, having cross-play will benefit Goals greatly and will ensure that they have the advantage over their rivals.

