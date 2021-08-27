Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Champions League season could be the most thrilling of all time.

With Lionel Messi signing for Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe linked with a Real Madrid move and Cristiano Ronaldo potentially returning to Manchester United, it's raining drama right now.

As such, you just know that Europe's premier competition will make for a candy store of fascinating narratives, brilliant new rivalries, stunning individual performances and matches for the ages.

2021/22 Champions League

However, before the new season gets underway and the summer transfer window comes to a close, we wanted to put your knowledge to the test by asking you a question about all 32 clubs.

Yes, that's right, we want to see just how much of a Champions League expert you really are with questions ranging from Chelsea to Malmo, Barcelona to Wolfsburg and Liverpool to Sheriff Tiraspol.

It really will separate the casual Champions League fans from the supporters who live and breathe the famous competition, so we're making sure that no stone is left unturned with a specific scoring system.

Quiz scoring system

So, be sure to comeback here once you've found out your score because you can see what your mark out of 32 will translate to by checking out the system down below:

0-8 marks: Bottom of your group

8-16 marks: Down to the Europa League

16-24 marks: Out in the round of 16

24-28 marks: Quarter-final exit

28-30 marks: Strong run to the semi-finals

30-31 marks: Runners-up medal

32 marks: The Chaaaaaaaampions

Ultimate 2021/22 Champions League quiz

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the scoring system directly reflects the nature of the Champions League itself, so think of it as you embarking on your own European run with your knowledge.

But enough chit-chat because you're here for the quiz itself. Get revising, strap yourselves in and close down Google - we see you cheating at the back there - because our ultimate quiz is right here:

1 of 32 In 2011, Man City played which club in their first ever CL game? Napoli Villarreal Bayern Munich Wolfsburg

