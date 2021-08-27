Champions League quiz: One question on each of the 32 clubs, featuring Man Utd & Liverpool
The 2021/22 Champions League season could be the most thrilling of all time.
With Lionel Messi signing for Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe linked with a Real Madrid move and Cristiano Ronaldo potentially returning to Manchester United, it's raining drama right now.
As such, you just know that Europe's premier competition will make for a candy store of fascinating narratives, brilliant new rivalries, stunning individual performances and matches for the ages.
2021/22 Champions League
However, before the new season gets underway and the summer transfer window comes to a close, we wanted to put your knowledge to the test by asking you a question about all 32 clubs.
Yes, that's right, we want to see just how much of a Champions League expert you really are with questions ranging from Chelsea to Malmo, Barcelona to Wolfsburg and Liverpool to Sheriff Tiraspol.
It really will separate the casual Champions League fans from the supporters who live and breathe the famous competition, so we're making sure that no stone is left unturned with a specific scoring system.
Quiz scoring system
So, be sure to comeback here once you've found out your score because you can see what your mark out of 32 will translate to by checking out the system down below:
0-8 marks: Bottom of your group
8-16 marks: Down to the Europa League
16-24 marks: Out in the round of 16
24-28 marks: Quarter-final exit
28-30 marks: Strong run to the semi-finals
30-31 marks: Runners-up medal
32 marks: The Chaaaaaaaampions
Ultimate 2021/22 Champions League quiz
Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the scoring system directly reflects the nature of the Champions League itself, so think of it as you embarking on your own European run with your knowledge.
But enough chit-chat because you're here for the quiz itself. Get revising, strap yourselves in and close down Google - we see you cheating at the back there - because our ultimate quiz is right here: