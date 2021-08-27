W Series: Jamie Chadwick to start on pole for F1 Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After almost a month away from the track, the W Series is back in action this weekend in Stavelot for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The women will take to the grid of the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday as the undercard race of the Formula 1 weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the race at Spa.

What is the W Series Belgian Grand Prix?

After announcing their partnership with W Series, F1 has been providing the drivers with the experience to race on the same circuits as the men's main events.

The W Series season got underway in June with back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Now over halfway into the campaign, the championship reaches Belgium for the fifth leg of 2021. The race will take place at Spa-Francorchamps a day before the scheduled men's F1 race.

What happened in the qualifiers?

Series leader and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick earned her third pole of the season at the qualifiers on Friday afternoon.

The Briton made incredible time during the practice round to come back from P6 and take the top spot.

A nasty crash early on in the qualifier forced the race to a stop after a red flag was deployed. The W Series has since announced that all drivers are undergoing medical assessment, and both Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser have been transferred to hospital for further checks.

After the break, a fierce battle between Chadwick and Powell went right down to the wire in the qualifiers, seeing the 2019 winner snub the Racing X star of the top spot.

What do the drivers' standings look like?

As it stands, Chadwick looks in good form to retain her W Series title so far. But of course, a lot can change in four races.

The 2019 champion is currently top of the drivers' standings on 73 points, but compatriot Alice Powell is hot on her tail. Just one point separates the two Brits at the sharp end and their individual results at Spa could prove crucial in this heated title race.

Nerea Martí of Spain sits in third place on 37 points, with Great Britain's Sarah Moore breathing down her neck in fourth on 36 points.

Making up fifth, sixth and seventh place is Emma Kimiläinen (35 pts), Fabienne Wohlwend (34 pts), and Irina Sidorkova (34 pts). Beitske Visser, who finished second in 2019, currently occupies eighth place after some disappointing results from the Dutch driver.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix and how can I watch?

UK viewers can watch the fifth round of the W Series live on Channel 4. The Belgian Grand Prix event will get underway from Saturday, August 28th at 15:00 BST.

Other main broadcasters include ESPN, beIN SPORTS and Canal+. You can find the full list of channels and streaming services showing the race here.

