Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trusted for over 100 years, discover Trojan® Brand Condoms. With its unique shape for a more natural feel, try the Ecstasy™ condom range to experience something new. Available now on Amazon UK.

It’s great to back, isn’t it? After a summer break, Fantasy Premier League has returned and given us a wonderful treat during the opening two gameweeks.

From Arsenal being in the bottom three to West Ham leading the pack, it’s not exactly been the most conventional start to a Premier League season, and the same can be said for our FPL teams.

Fantasy Premier League

Old flames like Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah have been on fire, but we’re beginning to fall in love with some new faces – Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio and Mason Greenwood are all catching our eye early on.

But after an exciting opening two weeks, now’s the time to take a step back, assess the honeymoon period and start planning for what the future holds.

Should we gamble in search of FPL points, or should we stay comfortable with the ones we love and trust?

The best way to make those decisions is to look ahead at the upcoming fixtures. There’s an international break to consider after GW3 but it’s still worth looking ahead and seeing which players have a more favourable run of fixtures over the course of the next three or four gameweeks.

Ronaldo to Manchester United ON! (Football Terrace)

Five players you should sign

So, here are five players who have good fixtures between GW3 and GW6 and are also in the form of their lives…

Said Benrahma - £6.3m

The Algerian has started this season like a man reborn after struggling to make an impact under David Moyes in his first season at the club.

He’s started to perform with the flair and excitement Hammers fans were expecting from him when he arrived from Brentford last summer, scoring and assisting in each of West Ham’s opening two games of the season.

Alongside Michail Antonio, he became the first player in history to both score and assist in his side’s first two games of a Premier League season, and with the Hammers’ run of fixtures looking pretty favourable on paper, you should be bettering on him to continue delivering the goods when it matters most.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

West Ham’s next four games are Crystal Palace (H), Southampton (A), Manchester United (H) and Leeds United (A) and given their rampant start to the season, scoring eight goals, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see such form continue over the course of those games.

Paul Pogba - £7.7m

Manchester United have been pretty wild so far this season, thrashing Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend but then succumbing to a 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

Paul Pogba, being the world class performer that we all know he can be, has collected five assists in just two games and looks to have got his mojo back after seriously underperforming last season.

Operating in midfield as the creative wingman to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, we can expext the Frenchman to continue to show a bit of love and romance to our FPL points scoring over the coming weekends.

United’s next four fixtures include Wolves (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A) and Aston Villa (H) and we’re not betting against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side pulling in maximum points during that period, with Pogba front and centre of all the action.

Mohamed Salah - £12.6m

The Egyptian King is a trustworthy player to have in your FPL team and if you haven’t got him, then you need to be asking yourself why.

With a goal and two assists from Liverpool’s opening two matches, he’s already well involved with the FPL points scoring and is not expected to slow down anytime soon.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s side facing a difficult Chelsea outfit this weekend, there aren’t many dead rubbers coming up in Liverpool’s fixture list to suggest a dip in performance from a player who has scored 97 league goals for Liverpool since arriving in 2017.

The Reds face Chelsea (H), Leeds (A), Crystal Palace (H) and Brentford (A) in the next four game weeks and we’re expecting Salah to be on fire throughout.

Ruben Dias - £6.0m

It’s difficult to pin down trustworthy Man City players to your FPL team because of Pep Guardiola’s tendency to rotate, especially his attacking options.

So that’s why it’s probably a safer bet to look to City’s defenders for consistent FPL points scorers.

Ruben Dias should be the one you’re looking at if that’s your strategy, with the Portugal international starting the season with one assist, one clean sheet and two FPL bonus points.

Guardiola’s side are expected to romp home to a second consecutive Premier League title, which means they’re not likely to concede many. Dias as pretty much a guaranteed starter for City at the moment and he’s the type of defender that you can trust to keep his sheets clean.

City face Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Southampton (H) and Chelsea (A) in the coming weeks and we can see at least three spotless fixtures in there for Dias to capitalise on.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £8.2m

The England international has been in superb form over the last few seasons and he’s started this one strongly with two goals and two FPL bonus points in two games.

At the moment DCL just doesn’t fire blanks, which makes him a consistent performer who can be trusted to bring happiness and pleasure to your FPL team.

Some wondered whether operating under Rafa Benitez might halt the striker’s growth at Goodison Park but it seems like that won’t be the case after all, and it wouldn’t be surprised to see him battling for the Golden Boot this season.

Everton’s next four fixtures include Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Aston Villa (A) and Norwich (H) and they’ll be expected to wrap up maximum points across those four fixtures to get Benitez’s Everton reign off to a thumping start.

1 of 20 Did Kieran Tierney join Arsenal on transfer deadline day in 2019? Yes No

News Now - Sport News