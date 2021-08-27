Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is home to some of the best goalkeepers in the world.

While the likes of Jan Oblak, Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois might ply their trade elsewhere, England's top-flight continues to attract many of the shot-stoppers revered amongst the sport's best.

As such, ranking and comparing the current batch of Premier League goalkeepers can often prove to be a difficult task, but not one that we want to shy away from here at GIVEMESPORT.

2021/22 Premier League shot-stoppers

And with the number one 'keepers across the 20 clubs now roughly established for the 2021/22 campaign, we thought that now was a better time than any to see how they all stack up.

Using our trusty medium of Tiermaker, we have ranked the 20 goalkeepers that we consider to be the division's number ones right now as well as certain back-up options that we deem to be notable.

While our decisions are ultimately grounded in the opinion of your humble writer, we will be calling upon statistics, Premier League pedigree and simply the eye-test to inform our selections below.

Ranking Premier League goalkeepers

So, without further ado, let's dive into your comprehensive ranking of the 2021/22 Premier League goalkeepers across tiers ranging from 'mistake waiting to happen' to 'world-class' right here.

Mistake waiting to happen

Adrian

Look, there's no denying that Adrian is a sound shot-stopper on his day, but there have been far too many sloppy displays from the Spaniard at Liverpool for him to fit any tier better than this right now.

We want to be proven wrong, we really do, but Adrian simply doesn't fill us with confidence and it speaks volumes that Caoimhin Kelleher seems to have leap-frogged him in the pecking order.

Not great

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aaron Ramsdale, Tim Krul and Alex McCarthy

Maybe this is harsh, but remember that we're speaking within the context of the Premier League here, so make no mistake that this quartet are still damn good in the grand scheme of things.

However, we can't allow an inspired UEFA Super Cup performance to absolve the errors of what has proven to be a tumultuous few years at Chelsea for Kepa having arrived for a world-record fee.

Ramsdale is admittedly on a trajectory towards a much higher tier based on some of his later 2021 displays, but his lone season with Sheffield United left me cold despite his undoubted potential.

As for Krul, he deserves plenty of praise for his penalty expertise and underrated shot-stopping, but we think his days of competing with the Premier League's best goalkeepers are beyond him now.

And for us, McCarthy is the weakest of the 20 number one goalkeepers in the division as things stand.

Middle of the road

Lukasz Fabianski, David Raya and Ben Foster

Fabianski has always been a safe pair of hands at West Ham and it's with great reluctance that we're easing him down the pecking order. His best days in the Premier League are behind him.

As for Raya, the jury is still out on whether he can prove himself at this level, but he's part of the furniture at Brentford now and has all the tools to rise up the ranks.

Maybe this is generous to Foster at 38 years old, but he was one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers in his most recent top-flight campaign and can always pull a world-class save out of nowhere.

Overrated

Dean Henderson and Nick Pope

Now, let's make one thing abundantly clear: these are two top, top goalkeepers and being overrated is often nothing to do with the players themselves, but the fans who take their praise a little too far.

And our selections revolve around the fact that Henderson and Pope being backed by many as Manchester United and England's number one goalkeepers is a little on the generous side.

For me, neither goalkeeper's 2021 output, particularly when it comes to shot-stopping, has given me reason to think that they are better than David de Gea and Jordan Pickford as things stand.

Underrated

Vicente Guaita, Robert Sánchez, Daniel Bachmann and Karl Darlow

I've been banging the drum that Guaita doesn't get the credit he deserves for a long time now and if Patrick Vieira is going to succeed at Selhurst Park then his steady displays between the sticks will be critical to that.

Sanchez's breakout year at Brighton never seemed to get its due praise and Bachmann overhauling Foster at Vicarage Road, albeit originally through injury, has really flown under the radar, too.

Meanwhile, I'll happily admit that I think Darlow should have gone to Euro 2020 as one of England's back-up goalkeepers because his superb body of work at Newcastle last season was woefully underrated.

Decent

Martin Dúbravka, Illan Meslier, Jordan Pickford and José Sá

'Decent' almost feels like an understatement when we're talking about elastic shot-stoppers like Dúbravka and Meslier, but I guess that's the quality we're playing with in the Premier League.

I've been a harsh critic of Pickford in the past, but he really did get his act together in the second half of last season and absolutely shone at Euro 2020, so it's only right that we give him props.

And while it would be hasty to get ahead of ourselves as Sá adjusts to life in the Premier League, his competence at FC Porto and Olympiacos suggets he's likely be a seamless replacement for Rui Patricio.

Top goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris, Bernd Leno, David de Gea, Emiliano Martinez and Edouard Mendy

In almost every division other than the Premier League, this magnificent quintet would be the best in the business and there's hardly much to say here other than the fact each of them is simply brilliant.

De Gea has quietly arrested his post-2018 slump with some underrated consistency, Martinez has become a phenomena since catching his break in 2020 and Mendy flew out of the blocks in his first season at Chelsea.

As for Lloris, he might not be the world-class, cat-like general of old, but many fans have taken his quality for granted because he remains comfortably amongst the best 'keepers in English football.

Leno is perhaps the player who can feel the most fortunate to place so highly, but a lot of the good work that he does goes unnoticed and he arguably has the best reflexes of any goalkeeper in the league.

World class

Kasper Schmeichel, Ederson and Alisson Becker

For me, Schmeichel has always been right on the border of being world-class and on the back of electric performances in the FA Cup final and Euro 2020 semi-finals, he sneaks over the threshold.

And then it's the familiar faces of Brazil's number one and number two, which will undoubtedly come to the surprise of nobody, but for good reason because both players are just so reliable.

While, yes, they might have far less to do than their colleagues, there's a certain art to not losing your concentration when your team is dominating and these two have got that skill down to a T.

Who is your number one?

The world of goalkeeping really is a brutal one and we would love to be proven wrong by the shot-stoppers that we have ranked in the lower tiers of our list.

That being said, it's important to bear in mind that our entire ranking is framed within the context of Premier League football and all these goalkeepers deserve credit for competing at this level.

Trust me, this is coming from a former Mid Lincs B-League goalkeeper, so being a 'mistake waiting to happen' in the Premier League is still far better than 99.9% of the shot-stoppers around the world.

It just happens that I think that Alisson, Ederson and Schmeichel are the best in the land...

