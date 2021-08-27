Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The last 24 hours have been absolutely mental in the world of football.

In without doubt the most chaotic transfer window of all time, reports emerged on Thursday claiming Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining Manchester City.

A move to City would have been very controversial given his links to Manchester United. The Portuguese spent six years at The Red Devils after joining in 2003 and established himself as a club legend.

However, City pulled out of the race to sign Ronaldo on Friday and, just hours later, United confirmed they had reached a deal to re-sign the Portuguese superstar.

It has been reported by The Manchester Evening News that Sir Alex Ferguson rang Ronaldo after claims he was close to joining City.

And now Rio Ferdinand has revealed he too gave his former teammate a call to convince him to reject City and re-sign for United.

Speaking on FIVE, he said: "It's a beautiful day man, and when it's a beautiful day you have to wear shades.

"Sir Alex Ferguson would have been exactly the same. He would have hated to see Ronaldo in a City shirt. Just like any other person that's been connected for a long time with this football club.

"I rang him straight away and said 'what's going on? Tell me you're lying. I'm like all the fans, I'm exactly the same and we are all the same like that. Please tell me you're not going...'

"I hope there's an announcement at some point and it's the one I would be happy with."

Ferdinand did his bit to persuade Ronaldo to reject City and it has worked.

Ronaldo will sign for United should the two parties agree personal terms and he passes his medical.

He could make his second debut for United on September 11 when The Red Devils welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford for their Premier League clash.

