Sunderland news: Lee Johnson shares fresh transfer update ahead of Wycombe clash

Following a disappointing end to the previous campaign, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Sunderland would respond to the failure of missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

As a result of this setback, Black Cats manager Lee Johnson has opted to launch an overhaul of his squad.

As well as parting ways with the likes of Grant Leadbitter and Conor McLaughlin, the 40-year-old has managed to draft in a host of fresh faces this summer.

Niall Huggins became the latest player to link up with Sunderland's senior side as he sealed a permanent move to the Stadium of Light from Premier League side Leeds United earlier this month.

Whilst Johnson has already made seven signings, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he is still eyeing up moves for potential targets.

Making reference to his plans for the remainder of the window, the Sunderland boss admitted that the club are still in the market for new players.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo ahead of his side's clash with Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, Johnson said: "We'll still be active and we're certainly in the market.

"But your options do narrow because of the quality required.

"You also want players who have been active through pre-season and of course, you can only use a certain number of loan players at any one time.

"We might determine to use the loans with an obligation [to buy].

"I'd always say that generally I'd rather take a loan who I believe could be turned into a permanent at the end of it, albeit in exceptional circumstances you can't do that.

"We have options."

A victory for Sunderland over the Chairboys tomorrow could allow them to climb into the automatic promotion places in League One depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is fair to say that Sunderland already have players at their disposal who are capable of setting the third-tier alight with their displays, drafting in some new players at this stage of the window could have a profound impact on their fortunes.

Having strengthened their options in the full-back positions in recent weeks by signing Huggins and Dennis Cerkin, the Black Cats may now switch their attention to drafting in a new shot-stopper who can provide competition at senior level to Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson.

Providing that Johnson is able to nail his transfer recruitment in the coming days, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he guides his side to a great deal of success this season.

By maintaining their consistency in League One, Sunderland could emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion next year.

