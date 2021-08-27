Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades man linked with exit as Championship side eye raid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be hoping to use the momentum gained from their recent League Cup victory over Derby County to push on in the Championship over the coming months.

An underwhelming start to their second-tier campaign has resulted in the Blades suffering three defeats in four league games this month.

Set to face Luton Town tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether United are finally able to give their supporters something to shout about by sealing all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Although it would be naïve for the Blades to underestimate their opponents, the Hatters were extremely underwhelming last weekend in their clash with Birmingham City as they suffered a 5-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

Ahead of this particular clash, United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has decided to wave goodbye to two players.

Right-back Max Lowe has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal whilst forward Tyler Smith has been sold to Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

This particular exodus could be set to continue if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are believed to be interested in signing Oliver Burke from the Blades.

It is understood that United are willing to listen to offers for the forward who has ultimately failed to establish himself as a key player for the club during his time at Bramall Lane.

Despite making 30 appearances for the Blades in all competitions last season, Burke only managed to score two goals as his side suffered relegation from the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how poor Burke has been during the opening month of the current campaign, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Jokanovic decides to cut ties with him in the coming days.

As well as failing to score in any of his four appearances for the club, the forward's overall performances have been particularly underwhelming as he is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.07 in the Championship.

With Burke's contract set to run until 2023, the Blades could potentially secure a reasonable fee for him if Middlesbrough are interested in sealing a permanent deal.

Jokanovic may be able to use the money generated from Burke's sale to strengthen his squad in other areas which need addressing such as the goalkeeping position as the jury is still out on whether Wes Foderingham or Michael Verrips are good enough to fill the void left by Aaron Ramsdale.

