Derby County news: Sky Sports pundit issues prediction for Rams' clash with Nottingham Forest

Derby County will be looking to claim the bragging rights in their clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow at Pride Park.

Whilst the Rams have not managed to beat the Reds in the last eight clashes between these two sides, manager Wayne Rooney will be quietly confident heading into this fixture.

An encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign by Derby has resulted in them picking up five points from their opening four league games.

Forest meanwhile have experienced a dismal month in the Championship as they have suffered defeats to Coventry City, AFC Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

With the pressure starting to build on Chris Hughton, he knows that his side cannot afford to slip up against their arch-rivals this weekend.

Whilst Rooney will be unable to call upon the services of Colin Kazim-Richards for this clash due to the fact that the 34-year-old is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury, fellow forward Sam Baldock could lead the line for the Rams.

Having marked his Derby debut with a goal, Baldock could become a hero amongst the club's supporters if he adds to his tally on Saturday.

Ahead of this particular showdown, pundit David Prutton has revealed that he believes that both sides will have to settle for a point in the East Midlands derby.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 39-year-old said: "Now this will be a game and a half.

"When most Championship observers looked ahead to this fixture at the start of the season, I doubt too many would have tipped Derby to be on five points and Nottingham Forest to be on none at this stage.

"Yet here we are.

Wayne Rooney has done brilliantly to get the Rams to where they are at this point when you consider what they are operating with.

"For Forest and Chris Hughton, it has just been a disastrous start.

"He needs a win more than anything, but will still be desperate not to get beaten, and I reckon they will pick up a first point of the season."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is important that Derby do not underestimate their opponents tomorrow, there is no reason why they cannot go on to produce a memorable performance in-front of their fans.

Considering that Forest have already conceded 12 goals in all competitions this season, they may crumble once again if the Rams take the game to them.

Providing that the likes of Baldock, Ravel Morrison and Louie Sibley are able to provide some creativity in this clash, Derby will fancy their chances of seeing off the challenge that Hughton's side will pose.

If the Rams do indeed seal all three points in this clash, they could use the momentum gained to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Rooney in the coming months.

