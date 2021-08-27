Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after another crazy few days in the world of football.

Ronaldo's future became a major talking point after he was placed on the bench for Juventus' Serie A opener last weekend.

It was later revealed he had asked to not start the game as he sought a move away.

On Thursday, he was strongly linked with a move to Manchester City.

But United hijacked the move. The Red Devils announced they had agreed a deal to re-sign the 36-year-old on Friday afternoon.

A statement on their website read: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

Man United are one of the few clubs around the world that is publicly traded in the United States.

The club's shares soared after they announced the deal for Ronaldo.

Per Joe Pompliano, $MANU is up 8%, meaning Ronaldo has added about $250 million in market cap to the stock already.

A graph, shared by the Telegraph, give a visual representation of just how much the shares have gone up in the hours after the Ronaldo deal was announced.

Ronaldo hasn't even officially signed for the club but their shares have soared already. It's absolutely incredible the influence that he has around the world.

He will improve United massively while the club will also benefit enormously in financial terms.

The 36-year-old, meanwhile, posted an emotional goodbye to Juventus on Instagram.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe," he wrote.

"I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days.

"The “tifosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition.

"In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together."

