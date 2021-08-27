Wolves Transfer News: Molineux club plotting late move for attacking midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are interested in signing Valencia's Kang-in Lee, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Kang-in Lee?

Nixon has reported that the 20-year-old is a player in demand at the moment, with three Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him, while he has also caught the eye of a La Liga side.

He wrote on Twitter on Friday morning: "Wolves Southampton and Newcastle taking a look at a late move for Kang-In Lee. Valencia midfielder. South Korean international. Being freed. Mallorca also trying."

Will Jules Kounde's Chelsea move FINALLY go through TODAY? Find out on The Football Terrace...

What were Lee's stats last season?

Lee featured in 24 league games for Valencia last term, starting 15 of those matches. He failed to score in any of his appearances but did register four assists, with two of those coming in the opening fixture of the season against Levante.

One of his key attributes is his dribbling ability, and this was on full show in 2020/21. As per WhoScored, Lee averaged 1.6 successful dribbles per game in La Liga - only Geoffrey Kondogbia (2.2) and Goncalo Guedes (2.1) managed higher numbers amongst the Valencia squad.

Where could he fit into Wolves' team?

The youngster is able to operate as an attacking midfielder or from the wing. With this in mind, he could come in to fill in for the absent Pedro Neto, who is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Another winger at Molineux, Adama Traore, has also been linked with a move to Tottenham this week. If he departs, Lee could be the player to take his place in the side moving forwards.

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Would he be a good signing for Wolves?

When looking purely at Lee's statistics during his time at Valencia, they are not particularly eye-catching. The six-cap international has scored just three goals and provided four assists in 62 first-team appearances for the club, so there may be genuine concerns about his lack of end product.

However, he is only 20 years of age, and has plenty of time to develop his game. Neto is a prime example of a player who came to Wolves as a relatively unknown quantity, and he has since gone on to flourish in the Midlands, recording 11 goal contributions in the top-flight last season.

The Portuguese winger has shown that young prospects can make a success of themselves at Wolves, and Lee may fancy his chances of following in Neto's footsteps if he does secure a move to the Midlands before the transfer window shuts next Tuesday.

News Now - Sport News