Everton Transfer News: James Rodriguez could do Toffees £10m favour

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are eyeing a potential swap deal which could include James Rodriguez, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news at Everton?

The Toffees are keen on signing Porto playmaker Luis Diaz, who is believed to be valued at around £30m.

However, they could get a significant discount on Diaz if they include Rodriguez as part of the transfer. It is understood that the fee for Diaz would drop to approximately £20m should Rodriguez return to his former club in the final days of the transfer window.

Will Jules Kounde's Chelsea move FINALLY go through TODAY? Find out on The Football Terrace...

How did Diaz and Rodriguez's stats compare last season?

Diaz and Rodriguez's numbers were actually very similar in 2020/21. Both players registered six goals and five assists in their respective leagues.

Rodriguez failed to score in all of the other competitions that he played in, though, while Diaz was able to contribute in a number of cup matches as he finished the campaign with 11 goals to his name.

When looking at other statistics, Rodriguez held the clear advantage over his counterpart when it came to key passes in the league (40 to 22), while Diaz was the more effective dribbler, completing 58 successful dribbles to Rodriguez's 34 (via WhoScored).

Would this be a good deal for Everton?

It seems that it could be.

Rodriguez is a high-earner at Everton, receiving £90,000-a-week, while he is six years older than Diaz and appears to have mentally checked out right now having confessed that he did not even know who the team were playing last weekend.

Getting rid of Rodriguez looks like the best option for the Merseyside club, and getting in a young, hungry player in the shape of Diaz to replace him may be a smart move on their part.

Will Everton be doing further business in this transfer window?

It appears likely that Everton's main focus between now and the end of the window will be on which players will leave the club rather than any more incomings.

Brazilian forward Richarlison has been linked with a move to PSG, although Rafael Benitez insists that the 24-year-old will not be going anywhere.

Then there is Moise Kean, who has been attracting interest from his former club Juventus as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. According to reports, the Portuguese winger could be returning to the Premier League in the coming days.

Whether Richarlison or Kean depart Goodison Park remains to be seen, but it promises to be an intriguing end to the transfer window for Everton.

News Now - Sport News