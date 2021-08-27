Premier League quiz: Did these 20 players sign for their top-flight clubs on deadline day?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the introduction of the current transfer window system in 2002, there have been a plethora of extraordinary signings made by Premier League clubs on deadline day.

Whereas some of these last-gasp moves ultimately failed to pay off for the clubs involved, there have been a fair share of success stories over the years.

Manchester United's decision to sign Wayne Rooney in 2004 ultimately led to an era of success at Old Trafford.

The former England international managed to find the back of the net on 253 occasions as he helped his side win five Premier League titles.

Another superb bit of deadline day business occurred during the 2011 January transfer window as Liverpool opted to replace Fernando Torres with Luis Suarez.

Before sealing a switch to Barcelona, the Uruguayan forward set the top-flight alight with his stunning attacking displays as he provided 108 direct goal contributions in 110 appearances for the Reds in this division.

Whilst these two players will go down in Premier League history for the impact that they were able to make at this level during their respective spells with United and Liverpool, there have been plenty of individuals who have ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

Arsenal's decision to sign Lassana Diarra from Chelsea in 2007 completely backfired as the midfielder only made seven league appearances for the club before joining Portsmouth.

