Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In his initial six-year spell at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote himself into club legend at Manchester United.

Capturing three Premier League titles - as well as the 2008 Champions League - in his first stint with the Red Devils, the Portuguese superstar was part of one of the most successful sides in United history.

The news today, then, that he is set to rejoin the club some 12 years after departing for Real Madrid has been warmly greeted by everyone associated with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

One fan, however, was so excited at United's capture of Ronaldo that he decided to pay a very public tribute to their returning hero.

As you might expect given the sensational events of the day, Sky Sports News was on location outside United's stadium to bring viewers the very latest on the deal.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

During a live broadcast, the supporter in question could clearly be seen in the background energetically celebrating the impending arrival of Ronaldo - and it's tough not to appreciate his enthusiasm.

The viral clip, posted by the Football Daily Twitter account, shows an overjoyed United fan bouncing around in full view of the cameras, regularly striking Ronaldo's iconic "Sii" celebration.

The fan's hilarious efforts, which made it tough to concentrate on the contents of the report, can be seen in full below...

At 36-years-old, Ronaldo might no longer quite be the force he was when he originally left for the Bernabeu, but United have still snaffled themselves a top-quality player who can make a major contribution over the next couple of seasons.

Of course, it's also worth bearing in mind that the fan's joy was likely even greater because United managed to beat their fierce rivals Manchester City to Ronaldo's services.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

For much of the last three days, it seemed inevitable that the United icon would end up at the Etihad Stadium. However, that deal stalled, allowing Old Trafford chiefs to swoop in at the last minute.

A great day to be a United fan, as this footage shows.

Manchester United sign Ronaldo (Via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News