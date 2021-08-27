Aston Villa Transfer News: Villans eye bargain raid for 114-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, as reported by Tuttosport.

What's the latest transfer news involving Witsel?

The 32-year-old is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Everton and West Ham also eyeing the possibility of signing him.

Meanwhile, Serie A outfit Roma are admirers of Witsel, and could make a move for the Belgian in the final days of the transfer window.

How much will Witsel cost?

The 6 foot 1 international is into the final year of his contract at Dortmund, and with this in mind, plus the fact that he is into his thirties, the German club are reportedly asking for a relatively modest fee for his services.

It is understood that Dortmund are seeking €5m (£4.3m) in order to let Witsel leave the club this summer.

What were Witsel's stats last season?

Witsel was an ever-present in Dortmund's side at the start of last term, featuring in each of their first 15 league games of the campaign.

During those matches he completed 1.2 tackles per game and managed 1.5 interceptions per match (via WhoScored), as he delivered consistent performances for the team.

However, disaster struck in January when Witsel suffered an Achilles tendon rupture which ruled him out for the rest of the domestic season.

Despite this lengthy lay-off, he was still picked by Roberto Martinez to represent Belgium at Euro 2020, and after sitting out the opening game he went on to play three full matches in the tournament. This highlights how highly-rated he is, as he was quickly thrown back into the starting line-up on the international stage after nearly six months on the sidelines.

Would he be a good addition to Villa's squad?

Undoubtedly.

Villa have reportedly been wanting to bring in a holding midfielder all summer, and Witsel is exactly the type of player they have been looking for.

Standing at over 6 feet tall, he is a formidable presence in the middle of the park, and he has shown his class over the years, earning 114 caps for a very good Belgium side who have progressed to the quarter-final stage or beyond in each of their last four major tournaments.

Coming in to play alongside the likes of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz, Witsel would ensure that Villa have a solid base in midfield moving forwards, which will allow their attacking options such as Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey the opportunity to flourish higher up the pitch.

