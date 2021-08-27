Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Haaland was the hero for Borussia Dortmund yet again on Friday evening.

The prolific 21-year-old snatched all three points for his side with a late winner in their Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim.

The game burst into life in the second-half at Signal Iduna Park, following a goalless first period. Dortmund took the lead shortly after the interval, as Giovanni Reyna broke the deadlock.

That advantage lasted just 12 minutes, though, as Hoffenheim soon responded through Christoph Baumgartner.

England's Jude Bellingham believed he had done enough to secure victory for Dortmund when he restored the host's advantage.

Hoffenheim weren't done, however, and must have felt they'd secured a point when Munas Dabbur levelled on the stroke of 90 minutes.

Anyone confident that the scoreline would remain 2-2 hadn't reckoned on Haaland though. Just moments after parity was restored, the Norwegian superstar pounced after a goalmouth scramble to send the home fans home happy.

The crucial moment can be seen here...

As you'd expect after such an important late intervention to deliver a 3-2 triumph, Haaland was pretty pleased with his work - and wheeled away deliriously in celebration...

It wasn't a vintage evening for Haaland, who had struggled to make much of an impact throughout the evening. However, like all great strikers, he was on hand just when Marco Rose's men needed him.

The dramatic win stems a run of back-to-back defeats for Dortmund (one to Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup and one at the hands of Freiberg in the Bundesliga last weekend).

Having played early in this current round of fixtures, Dortmund now occupy top spot in the league table on goal difference. However, they are certain to be caught by the chasing pack before the weekend is out.

Although his side haven't enjoyed a spotless start to their new campaign, Haaland already has three goals to his name this term. He's likely to grab an awful lot more before the season is out too!

