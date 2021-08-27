Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The dreams of a lot of Manchester United fans came true on Friday afternoon when it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was re-joining the club.

United announced in a statement that they had agreed a deal with Juventus for the legendary Portuguese forward. He will join pending personal terms and a medical.

The hours in the lead up to the announcement were extremely nervy for United supporters as it was expected that Ronaldo would join their fierce rivals, Manchester City.

The 36-year-old was strongly linked to Pep Guardiola's side earlier in the week and many claimed a deal had been done.

However, one man that did not have the same fear as many United supporters was Patrice Evra.

That's because the Frenchman knew on Friday morning that his former teammate was re-joining the club.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

How did he know that? Well, Evra had a conversation with the 36-year-old on WhatsApp.

After the deal had been announced, Evra posted the conversation on social media for the whole world to see.

After Ronaldo tells Evra he's doing well, he adds: "Im gonna play in our club".

Later in the day, after United announced the deal, Ronaldo simply says: "Yes."

Evra replies: "I love you so much".

He wrote alongside the image: "People have to calm down sometimes!!! He say he’s coming home. relaxxx man. Now I can post it. BIGGEST TRANSFER IN FOOTBALL HISTORY".

Evra is ecstatic that Ronaldo has returned to Man United and so is Rio Ferdinand.

The Englishman predicts the Portuguese will score 25-30 goals this season and give United the boost they need to challenge for major honours.

Manchester United sign Ronaldo | The Football Terrace

“The attention on the club, the attention on the other players. You can’t put into words what it’s going to do for the dressing room and the fan base,” he said on FIVE, per football365.

“He’ll get you 25-30 goals this season. That’s what he does – he outscored Lukaku last year in Serie A – but what he can do for Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho alone is worth bringing.

“He will show them what an A-lister, genuine superstar and an absolute obsessive professional lives and breathes on a daily basis.”

1 of 12 Did Manchester United sign Anthony Martial on deadline day in 2015? Yes No

News Now - Sport News