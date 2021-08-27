Tottenham Transfer News: Approach now received for 69-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur have received an approach for defender Serge Aurier, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Serge Aurier?

Being incredibly candid about his Tottenham future, the 69-cap Ivory Coast star revealed in May that he had already reached an agreement to leave the north London club this summer, with a return to PSG being his preferred scenario.

No exit deal has materialised just yet but with the transfer deadline now looming, it appears he could indeed be on his way back to France - albeit not with his former club.

Romano claims Spurs have received an approach from Lille, although the circumstances are somewhat complex.

What has Romano said about Aurier leaving Tottenham?

Romano has revealed that Lille have made an approach to sign the right-back. However, it appears any move for Aurier would hinge on their own No.2 Zeki Celik leaving for Atletico Madrid before the deadline.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist told his followers: "Atletico Madrid have opened talks for Zeki Çelik as new RB - he’s one of the options. Tottenham have received an approach from Lille for Serge Aurier in case Çelik will leave."

Would Tottenham miss Aurier?

It seems Tottenham sanctioned his departure some time ago, which suggests they're more than happy to part with Aurier this summer.

Perhaps the only concern is the level of depth Tottenham will be left with on the right side of their defence.

Japhet Tanganga has started both of Spurs' Premier League fixtures at right-back, however the versatile youngster is still just 22 years of age and isn't a specialist in that position.

The only other right-back option in the squad is Matt Doherty, who suffered a pretty disastrous first season in north London with a mere 17 Premier League outings earning a performance rating of just 6.75 on Whoscored.

Could Tottenham bring in another right-back?

There isn't much time left in the transfer window to get deals over the line, but a few right-backs have been billed as Spurs targets throughout the summer.

Earlier this month they were being strongly linked with Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who can play at right-back or centre-half, although there hasn't been much news on that pursuit recently.

Back in May, they were also said to have made an approach for Norwich City's Max Aarons.

The Canaries' sale of Emi Buendia shows they're willing to cash in on players for the right price despite fighting to maintain their Premier League status this season.

Likewise, however, transfer chatter on that front has gone cold of late.

