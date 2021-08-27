Liverpool Transfer News: Reds make contact over top Jurgen Klopp target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have made an official enquiry to Brighton over potentially signing Yves Bissouma, according to The Express.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bissouma?

With his contract due to expire in two years' time, there was plenty of speculation over Bissouma's future leading into this summer's transfer window.

He was mentioned as a potential Arsenal target back in June, while it was previously claimed Liverpool had scheduled a meeting with the Brighton midfielder's agent to discuss a potential move.

There hasn't been a great deal of news on Bissouma's situation since, but The Express claim Liverpool have now made an official enquiry in hope of landing the 19-cap Mali midfielder before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Is Jurgen Klopp an admirer of Bissouma's?

That would appear to be the case. The report claims Bissouma has been on Klopp's radar for a while and he's a long-time target of the Anfield gaffer's.

That follows reports from May claiming the Liverpool boss had personally taken up the task of studying Bissouma's behaviour both on and off the pitch to determine whether he'd be a good fit for the Reds.

The reported enquiry into Bissouma's availability suggests Klopp was happy enough with what he discovered.

Why are Liverpool pursuing Bissouma?

Liverpool are still yet to find a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who completed a move to PSG on a free transfer earlier this summer.

There is certainly an argument that Liverpool already have enough midfield options in the squad, with youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott both breaking through and Naby Keita earning something of a reprieve this season.

His Reds career thus far has been plagued by injury problems, but the former Leipzig star has started both of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures during the 2021/22 campaign.

Nonetheless, a direct successor to Wijnaldum certainly wouldn't be a bad thing and perhaps that is how Klopp perceives Bissouma.

How has Bissouma performed this season?

Brighton have enjoyed back-to-back wins at the start of the new Premier League campaign with Bissouma featuring in every minute of it so far.

He didn't give too much to write home about in a 2-1 win over Burnley but the 24-year-old was nothing short of excellent in last Saturday's victory against Watford.

Bissouma grabbed a superb assist by pressing high and winning the ball just outside the Hornets' penalty box, simultaneously playing in Neal Maupay for a simple finish.

Overall, Bissouma made five tackles and five interceptions versus Watford, while registering two dribbles and completing an impressive 85% of his passes.

Whoscored issued him a performance rating of 8.1, which was only surpassed by defender Shane Duffy after he netted an early opener.

