So, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned home.

After it looking certain that the Portuguese superstar would do the unthinkable and join Manchester City, his former side swooped in.

As soon as United were interested, it was a one-horse race and Ronaldo opted for Old Trafford.

Within hours, the club were announcing they had agreed terms with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

They certainly are.

But what are those ‘personal terms’? Basically, how much is Ronaldo getting paid?

According to reports, he’ll pocket around £480,000-per-week at the Theatre of Dreams. Believe it or not, that’s actually a paycut for the poor guy.

It means that, according to Tancredi Palmeri, Ronaldo will drop to only the fifth best-paid player in world football on a mere €23 million per year.

Palmeri has listed the top 10 paid players in world football based on their net salary with no bonus or other income considered. Let’s check out the top 10:

The 10 best-paid players in world football

10. Robert Lewandowski | €15.5 million

9. Philippe Coutinho | €15.5 million

8. Gareth Bale | €16 million

7. Mohamed Salah | €19.5 million

6. Antoine Griezmann | €20 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo | €23 million

4. Oscar | €24 million

3. Andres Iniesta | €25 million

2. Neymar | €30 million

1. Lionel Messi | €35 million

That awkward moment when Ronaldo is earning less than Oscar and Andres Iniesta.

The Chelsea midfielder, Oscar, is still in China playing for Super League club Shanghai Port. Many questioned his decision to leave the Premier League at the peak of his career for China but he does have 24 million reasons for doing so.

As for Iniesta, the Barcelona legend is 37 and is turning out for J1 League club Vissel Kobe.

Messi’s new contract at Paris Saint-Germain will earn him a cool €35m each year with teammate, Neymar, picking up €5m less.

At the other end of the list, Real Madrid and Barcelona will be wishing they didn’t hand Gareth Bale and Philippe Coutinho such large contracts…

