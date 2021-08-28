QPR news: Sky Sports pundit delivers prediction for Hoops' clash with Coventry City

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon when they host Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops were seemingly on course to suffer their first defeat of the season last weekend in their clash with Barnsley.

However, a dramatic late equaliser from Charlie Austin sealed a point for Mark Warburton's side.

Having since extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games by defeating Oxford United in the League Cup, QPR will be quietly confident heading into their meeting with Coventry.

Yet when you consider that the Sky Blues have won three of their four league games this season, the Hoops know that they will need to be at their very best in this particular clash in order to seal a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Lee Wallace will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture due to injury whilst Jordy de Wijs is facing a race to be fit after being substituted in their draw with Barnsley.

Ahead of today's clash, pundit David Prutton has revealed that he believes that both sides will have to settle for a point.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Sheffield Wednesday player said: "Two of the surprise packages of the season so far meet in west London!

"I think a lot of people expected QPR to do well, but not quite as many pre-season would have fancied Coventry to start like they have.

"It is a huge credit to Mark Robins and the brilliant job he has done there.

"It took them 12 games to get to nine points last season.

"This time they have done it in just four.

"Just like in QPR's last home game there could be goals, so I'll go for the same result.

"Score draw."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be an enthralling affair at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as both sides have been extremely impressive in an attacking sense this season.

Whilst QPR have managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the Championship, Coventry have scored in four of their five fixtures in all competitions.

In order to have the best chance of sealing victory in this fixture, the Hoops may need to turn to Austin for inspiration.

As well as netting a crucial goal last weekend, the forward recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.56.

If Austin is able to deliver the goods, it wouldn't be at all surprising if QPR seal all three points this afternoon.

