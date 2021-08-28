Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane got into fights with numerous opponents during his football career.

Alf-Inge Haaland and Patrick Vieira are just two names that had bust-ups with the Manchester United legend.

But it wasn't just opponents that Keane didn't always get along with - he has also fought his own teammates in the past.

Gary Neville recently interviewed his former teammate on The Overlap.

The Englishman bought up the time Keane had a fight with Peter Schmeichel in the early hours of the morning at a hotel they were staying at.

Keane recalled the story and it made for brilliant viewing.

View the whole interview below: (Keane talks about his fight with Schmeichel at 22:26).

After Neville bought up the fight with Schemichel, Keane said: "The good thing with me and Peter fighting that night - and it was his fault, he held his hand up and apologised - was that it was all fine.

"We were grown men in pre-season, a bit of tension in the group, which can happen. We were young men all playing to get into the team and for a contract. And Peter wanted a fight..."

"I vaguely remember Bobby Charlton opening the door and seeing me and him... But I think we won the league that year, so it helped."

He added: "I came down the next morning and I thought 'I'm sure I was fighting... I can't even remember?' And one of my fingers was all bent back...

"I think Butty [Nicky Butt] was on the scene and he explained what happened. I think Peter had a black eye to be fair to him.

Expanding on what happened before hand, he said: "It had been brewing. It does not just kick off. There's tension."

Keane also called Schmeichel overrated in the same interview with Neville, which was published earlier this month.

It sounds like the two still aren't the best of friends, despite playing so long together at United.

