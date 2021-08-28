W Series: Jamie Chadwick says it's still "all to play for" ahead of Belgian GP

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The fifth round of the 2021 W Series season is now just hours away and the battle at the top of the drivers' standings couldn't be closer.

Just one point separates 2019 title holder Jamie Chadwick and compatriot Alice Powell, with the rest of the top eight also locked in a close challenge.

The reigning W Series champion spoke to GiveMeSport Women as she prepares to start on pole at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Chadwick will be gunning for her third win of the 2021 season at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. She currently tops the table with 73 points, but Powell is breathing down her neck with 72.

"At this point in the season, it's naturally going to be close," the Veloce Racing star explained. "But I think it's good that it's gotten so competitive – I think it's been like that all the way through the season so far and I don't anticipate it's going to change for the last four races."

Indeed, this year has been full of surprise results, including Chadwick's sixth place finish in the opening round in Austria. Similarly, 2019 runner up Beitske Visser has struggled to find her form this season. The Dutch driver currently sits in eighth place in the standings, having accumulated just 18 points so far.

However, a lot of rookies have pulled some impressive results out of the bag as well.

"I'm not that surprised by some of the younger drivers," Chadwick said. "I think it's great that they've come in and really shown their value in the championship, which is fantastic."

The likes of Irina Sidorkova and Nerea Martí, who is third in the standings, have outclassed some of the more experienced drivers these past few weeks.

Such results have left the championship wide open for speculation over who will win the title and who will finish inside the top three.

"It's similar in terms of, it always felt competitive in 2019 but I always had the championship lead," Chadwick went on to say while comparing her comfortable title win two years ago.

"I was surprised that there's a few who I thought would be further up the sharp end who aren't but I think they're going to be hungrier than ever for the second half of the year. It's definitely going to be even more competitive for the next few races but that's great for the championship – it's still all to play for."

UK viewers can watch the fifth round of the W Series live on Channel 4. The Belgian Grand Prix event will get underway from Saturday, August 28th at 15:00 BST.

