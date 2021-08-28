Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mario Balotelli hasn't mellowed with age.

The 31-year-old striker has been no stranger to controversy throughout his tumultuous career - and little seems to have changed following his summer move to Turkish Super Lig Adana Demirspor.

Balotelli's new side welcomed Konyaspor to the New Adana Stadium on Friday evening, still searching for their first victory of the season. Prior to kick-off, the Italian frontman surely had his sights set on helping Demirspor collect all three points.

However, it proved a frustrating night for the former Champions League winner. With the score locked at 0-0 in the 56th minute, Balotelli was substituted by manager Samet Aybaba.

To say that the player wasn't happy with this decision would be a massive understatement - and a clip of his reaction to being replaced has now gone viral.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Balotelli is clearly absolutely raging when he returns to the bench, loudly protesting the call while throwing various objects to the floor in frustration.

His most shocking behaviour, though, comes when he actually punches a teammate who is unfortunate enough to be sat next to him in the dugout.

Even by Balotelli's standards, this is absolute madness. His colleague, in fairness, takes the incident in his stride, preventing any further drama.

You can see the astonishing turn of events here...

Moments after Balotelli's tantrum, Demirspor took the lead through former Nottingham Forest and Middlesborough man Britt Assombalonga - something which probably helped to deflect attention from what had just happened on the bench.

The home side was to be denied a victory seven minutes from time when Konyaspor struck to level the match at 1-1, which is how it finished.

How well do you know this season's Champions League entrants? Take the quiz below to find out...

1 of 32 In 2011, Man City played which club in their first ever CL game? Napoli Villarreal Bayern Munich Wolfsburg

Almost any other player in any league around the world would be expected to issue a groveling apology after conduct like that seen above.

Balotelli, who was once brazen enough to declare himself an AC Milan fan whilst playing for Inter in Serie A, has never been too concerned about offending people though. We suspect his attitude won't change following this latest incident.

Saul Niguez to Chelsea VERY CLOSE! (Via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News