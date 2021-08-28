Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is the gift that just keeps on giving.

The opening weekend concluded with Spurs vs Manchester City, with a Harry Kane-less Tottenham running out 1-0 winners.

The following week paired up Arsenal with Chelsea as Romelu Lukaku bulled Mikel Arteta’s side on his second debut, helping his side win 2-0.

But the third gameweek is the best yet.

It begins with Arsenal vs Man City before Liverpool face Chelsea later in the day.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have 100% records so far this season and will both be looking to challenge City for the title this season.

Saturday evening’s clash looks fascinating.

And to whet our appetite ahead of the early title match-up, we’ve decided to sit back and rank each and every player in both squads from ‘world-class’ to ‘sell ASAP’

Now you have to be an incredible footballer to play for Liverpool or Chelsea but, for the sake of this Tiermaker, we’ve had to be pretty harsh.

We’re sure everyone will agree with our selections…

Liverpool quiz: 20 questions to prove you’re the ultimate Kopite

1 of 20 Ultimate Liverpool quiz: Who assisted Gerrard's goal in Istanbul? Steve Finnan Luis García John Arne Riise Vladimír Šmicer

Sell ASAP

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Liverpool

Divock Origi

Takumi Minamino

Kepa is enjoying something of a renaissance at Chelsea having been the hero in their Super Cup victory. However, we’re still not convinced by him and would fear for Chelsea if Edouard Mendy suffered a long-term injury.

As for Liverpool, Origi is still only at the club because nobody wanted to sign him while Minamino is the forgotten man at Anfield.

Overrated

Liverpool

Thiago

Naby Keita

Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Jorginho

Marcos Alonso

Perhaps this is a little harsh across the board but let us explain ourselves.

Both Thiago and Keita are fantastic players on their day but even Liverpool fans will admit both could have shown more since they joined the club. They’re certainly quality players, though.

As for Chelsea, we feel Hudson-Odoi is in danger of falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and failing to realise his incredible potential. Jorginho is fantastic on the ball and has had an incredible 12 months but talk of him winning the Ballon d’Or is just crazy - even if he did win UEFA Player of the Year. As for Alonso, Tuchel clearly likes him as a left wing-back, just don’t rely on him defensively!

Middle of the road

Chelsea

Trevor Chabolah

Timo Werner

Matteo Kovacic

Cesar Azpiliceuta

Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas

James Milner

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Curtis Jones

Harvey Elliott

A handful of decent enough players for both clubs in the ‘middle of the road’ category.

They each boast a youngster who has already made an impression this season, with 22-year-old Chabolah and 18-year-old Elliott both showing their talent.

Elsewhere, Tsimikas has filled in for the injured Andy Robertson well so far this season but he’s likely to be back on the bench soon.

Werner is also on this list after a turbulent debut campaign at Chelsea.

First-team standard

Liverpool

Joe Gomez

Joel Matip

Roberto Firmino

Jordan Henderson

Ibrahimi Konate

Chelsea

Andreas Christensen

Ben Chilwell

Hakim Ziyech

Christian Pulisic

Plenty of players capable of playing first-team football week-in week-out for both clubs.

Interestingly, Liverpool have three centre-backs in this category because we’re not quite sure whether it’ll be Gomez, Matip or Konate partnering Virgil van Dijk in a few months’ time. Captain Henderson and Firmino also fall into this category.

Chelsea have four players in the ‘first-team standard’ tier even though both Ziyech and Pulisic are far from guaranteed a starting berth every week given Chelsea’s embarrassment of riches.

Quality

Chelsea

Mason Mount

Kai Havertz

Reece James

Thiago Silva

Antonio Rudiger

Edouard Mendy

Liverpool

Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabinho

Diogo Jota

To sum up Chelsea’s squad depth and strength, we have as many as six ‘quality’ players at Tuchel’s disposal.

Mount and Havertz provide attacking quality, while James, Silva and Rudiger give Mendy plenty of protection.

Liverpool full-backs, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will feel they deserve to be in the ‘world-class’ category but we’ve deserved that for the best of the best. They are joined by Fabinho and Jota, both of which are also on the verge of being ‘world-class.’

World-class

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane

Virgil van Dijk

Alisson

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku

N’Golo Kante

We reckon Liverpool have four genuinely world-class players. There’s very little doubt Salah is world-class, while Van Dijk and Alisson are among the best in the world in their respective positions. Mane probably has to pick up his form to remain in this category but we all know what he’s capable of.

Chelsea may have more ‘quality' players than Liverpool but they only have two ‘world-class’ stars in our humble opinion.

New signing, Lukaku, is one while Kante is still one of the best midfielders around despite his recent injury problems.

Final rankings

The conclusion? Liverpool and Chelsea have a lot of very good players.

On paper, the clash between the two sides is mouth-watering and the battle between the ‘world-class’ Van Dijk and the ‘world-class’ Lukaku is going to be fascinating.

Whoever wins that battle could well win the match for their side. But there are plenty of other stars capable of making the difference at Anfield.

We can’t wait.

News Now - Sport News