Manchester United fans will remember Friday 27th August for a very long time.

They woke up with the news that club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo was heading to Manchester City. They went to bed with United having officially announced they were re-signing the Portuguese superstar.

What a day.

United supporters were always going to be buzzing about Ronaldo’s homecoming but the way it came about made it even sweeter. From despair to ecstasy in the space of a few hours.

Just when we thought Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain was the most incredible transfer in football history, Ronaldo comes along.

But Messi to PSG or Ronaldo to Man Utd? Which transfer is the biggest?

Well, it depends on how you define ‘biggest.’

Messi to PSG was probably the most surprising if you were to float the idea of the two deals at the start of the transfer window.

But which one sent the biggest shockwaves around the footballing world?

These days, transfers all are announced on social media and we can accurately see the impact in the form of retweets, replies and likes.

On August 10, PSG officially announced Messi with a two-minute video featuring drone footage and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner standing on the Parc des Princes turf. Unsurprisingly, the tweet blew up and, at the time of writing, has 198.6k retweets, 59.6k quote tweets and 871.5k likes.

But when Man Utd announced they had agreed a deal to sign Ronaldo yesterday afternoon, the engagement levels went through the roof.

Again, at the time of writing, United’s tweet has 586.3k retweets, 244k quote tweets and 1.8m likes.

That’s just ridiculous. Those numbers are only going to increase in the coming days too.

In fact, the engagement on Ronaldo’s tweet surpassed Messi’s in less than an hour.

In addition, United gained one million additional followers on Instagram in just two hours.

While the argument over who the better player is, it seems there can be no argument over who has a bigger impact on social media!

