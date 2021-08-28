Leeds Transfer News: Whites had opportunity to sign perfect Phillips alternative

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has reported that the club turned down the chance to sign a Premier League midfielder on loan earlier this summer.

Enter GiveAway

What did Hay say?

Writing in his column in The Athletic, Hay stated that sources in London have claimed that Leeds were offered the opportunity to sign Tottenham's Harry Winks on a temporary basis.

However, the Yorkshire-based side decided against making a move for the 25-year-old in the current transfer window.

Will Jules Kounde's Chelsea move FINALLY go through TODAY? Find out on The Football Terrace...

Have Leeds made a mistake?

They have, as Winks could have been the ideal alternative to Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds' record without Phillips has been alarmingly poor over the past 12 months. Marcelo Bielsa's men lost seven of the nine league games that Phillips was unavailable for last term, and they were trounced 5-1 by Manchester United on the opening day of this season when Phillips was only fit enough to make the bench.

Winks has a similar skill set to Phillips with his ability to keep the play ticking over from an deep-lying midfield position, so he would have been a useful addition the squad, but Leeds seem to have missed out on bringing him in now.

Why did Leeds turn Winks down?

It seems likely that Leeds opted against signing Winks due to the difficult spell that the England man has had in recent months.

He was limited to just nine starts in the Premier League last season as he fell out of favour at Spurs. Leeds may have been unconvinced that his career is heading in the right direction, leading to them deciding to pursue other targets instead.

1 of 12 Did Luke Ayling score on his Premier League debut for Leeds United? Yes No

Will Leeds land a midfielder before the transfer deadline?

It's looking increasingly unlikely that they will.

Having turned their back on Winks, and missed out on Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace, Leeds have shown an interest in Huddersfield's Lewis O'Brien in recent weeks.

However, the two clubs remain some way apart in their valuations of the player, with the Championship side demanding at least £8m for the player, while Leeds are only willing to spend half this amount on the 22-year-old.

It seems that unless Leeds change their chance and up their offer, Huddersfield will keep hold of O'Brien for now. If this is the case then the Premier League outfit may run out of time to identify an alternative to O'Brien, leaving Bielsa to continue with his current squad of players in the season ahead.

News Now - Sport News