WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made his return to the company at WWE SummerSlam 2021, although the 'Beast Incarnate' was not on hand for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Fans had expected that Lesnar would be present on this week's episode of the FOX show, with the feud between Lesnar and Roman Reigns expected to begin in the coming weeks.

According to new reports, Lesnar will actually be taking a back seat in the Universal Championship picture for the time being.

It was confirmed on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown that Reigns will be defending his Universal title against Finn Balor on next week's episode of the show.

Apparently, this won't be the first and last time that the two men will collide for the title, as Balor will reportedly be Reigns' opponent at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV event in September.

PWInsider confirmed that the plan is for Balor vs Reigns at the event on Sunday, September 26th, so it is likely that next week's contest between the two men will end in some sort of DQ finish or otherwise.

Lesnar vs Reigns

Lesnar will still get his own shot at the title down the line, with WWE reportedly wanting to hold off on doing the box office draw of Paul Heyman's two main men in the company right now.

WWE wants the match to take place at a 'special event,' so we will most probably see the contest take place at WWE Crown Jewel in October or Survivor Series in November.

The Rock is rumoured to be at the Survivor Series event in November, so WWE may well begin the build to the rumoured Reigns vs Rock match for next year's WrestleMania.

