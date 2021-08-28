Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Coming off WWE SummerSlam last weekend, WWE headed to Little Rock, Arkansas for another stacked episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Becky Lynch returned to come face-to-face with several challenges

Following Becky Lynch’s surprise return at SummerSlam, The Man came around to SmackDown. The new SmackDown Women’s Champion was unapologetic about her rather "underhanded" tactics in the impromptu match she had against Bianca Belair that led to her recapturing the blue brand title.

Although former titleholder Belair emerged without excuses to propose a title rematch, it wasn’t long before Zelina Vega, Carmella and Liv Morgan also presented competing arguments why each should challenge The Man.

When Lynch opted to take her leave rather than settle things right there and then, the remaining Superstars decided to battle it out with each other in a moment of all-out chaos.

Bianca Belair won the right to face Becky Lynch in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match

Bianca Belair outlasted Liv Morgan, Carmella and Zelina Vega to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Title in a heated impromptu Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match.

After Belair eliminated Vega with the K.O.D.and Morgan eliminated Carmella by hurling her face first into the canvas, The EST of WWE overcame Liv with a second K.O.D. to cement her rematch with The Man.

Cesaro def. Chad Gable by Disqualification

Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable looked for some payback on Cesaro for nearly swinging him into orbit recently.

When it looked as if The Swiss Cyborg was about swing his opponent yet again, Otis suddenly attacked and brought an end to the contest by disqualification.

“Happy” Corbin tries to buy Big E’s Money in the Bank briefcase

Following his sudden winning streak in Las Vegas, a now “Happy” Corbin attempted to continue his tremendous turn of fortune by offering to buy the Money in the Bank contract from Big E.

King Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

In the height of Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura & Rick Boogs’ matchup against The Dirty Dawgs, The King of Strong Style’s “Head-Banging Herald” overcame Dolph Ziggler with the power slam.

Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio

The Legendary Luchador looked to help his son improve with a surprise singles matchup against Sami Zayn. In the height of the action, however, The Master Strategist overcame the hard-fought effort by Dominik with the Helluva Kick.

Finn Bálor invades Roman Reigns’ Family Celebration

In the wake of Brock Lesnar’s return, Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrated his historic victory over John Cena and the SummerSlam victory of his cousin's The Usos before getting interrupted by Finn Bálor.

The Prince challenged Reigns to a Universal Title Match before attacking The Head of the Table and sparking a 3-on-1 attack by Reigns and The Usos. That was until The Street Profits emerged to even the odds and sent The Usos heading for the hills as Reigns and Heyman took their leave

