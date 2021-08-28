Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 is back this weekend after the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix kicking off the second half of the campaign in style.

The famous circuit at Spa-Francorchamps has provided plenty of drama over the years and, with this season's title race proving a classic, we're all set for another weekend of top excitement around the longest lap on the F1 calendar.

Indeed, it's a circuit that, for many drivers, is the pick of the bunch on the F1 schedule and you can see why with some of the most iconic corners of the season linking up to provide the toughest of challenges.

Many of us can only imagine what it's like to put a lap together around this place but, conveniently, Formula 1 has released footage from behind the visor of Fernando Alonso to give us a much better idea of what it's like to be full throttle around the likes of Eau Rouge and Blanchimont.

It's the most exciting of roller coaster rides, and you can take a full look at it for yourself below - courtesy of F1's official Twitter account:

