Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Batista saying that he does not want to work together on a movie set.

Cena and Batista were two of the most prominent stars of the mid to late 2000s era of WWE, but 'The Animal' has said he would rather work on separate projects.

Batista seemingly wants to expand his portfolio beyond the realms of action or comedy that he or Cena would traditionally be associated with.

Speaking to Esquire, Cena would say that he is "super sad" that his former colleague would not want to work on a project with him again.

“I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that. I don’t have any beef with Dave and I genuinely think he doesn’t have beef with me.”

It appears as though there are no issues between the former WWE Superstars, and it just comes down to a difference of philosophy.

Cena lost to Roman Reigns at the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event, and although he will be making a final appearance at SmackDown soon, the 16-time World Champion is 'done' with WWE for the time being.

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

News Now - Sport News