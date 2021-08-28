Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE RAW Superstar and Tag Team Champion Riddle has made some pretty scathing comments regarding Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Riddle is a former UFC fighter, and he mentioned how his combat sports credentials would mean that he could easily take out Reigns in a 'real' fight.

Hilariously, Riddle would state before he made the comments that he meant "no disrespect" to the Universal Champion, which doesn't really seem to be the case.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Riddle would outline why we wasn't exactly happy with the Head of The Table taking all of the credit for the SummerSlam 2021 event being a major success.

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it's like when people say they're a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you're a good parent. When he's saying 'Acknowledge me' or 'I move the needle,' no, you don't. You're related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I'm not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth."

Riddle would also lambast Roman for not 'moving the needle' and being a second-generation Superstar; which is ironic as his tag team partner, Randy Orton, is a third-generation performer.

"You're not moving needles. I'm the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we're moving the needle, and that's it. I don't want to say too much, I'm not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He's amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it's like, get off your high horse. You're in that spot for a reason. You're not a bro. You're second generation. I'm first generation."

